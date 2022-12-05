Read full article on original website
Man was walking in middle of FM511 when fatally hit, DPS says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was walking in the middle of the road early Thursday when he was hit and killed by a motorist on FM 511 in Brownsville, state officials said. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the death, which happened at approximately 5:09 a.m. on FM511 north of Florida Road […]
Edinburg police: Couple asks man for ride and then steals his truck
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a man and woman accused of stealing a man’s truck when he was giving them a ride, documents show. Isaias Ochoa was arrested Nov. 27 on a charge of theft of property, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Norma Martinez was arrested July 31 on […]
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on TX-103 at around 12:55 p.m. According to the officials, a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was driving westbound on the road when it veered off the road and into a wooded area.
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly shooting, killing man with crossbow
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested by the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting and killing a man with a crossbow on Monday. Deputies responded to a call at 520 FM 711, about a “bloodied, unresponsive male,” in the front yard. Upon arrival, deputies found Bryan Blue, 33, deceased from injuries […]
East Texas man accused of breaking into house shot by homeowner
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was shot by a homeowner after officials said he forced his way into a house on Friday afternoon. The man tried to enter a Lufkin house through a back door, said city officials. The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Houston Street. […]
Crockett emergency crews respond to gas leak
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: CenterPoint is on scene making repairs, according to the Houston County fire marshal; there is no longer a hazard to the public. Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. near Lewis Circle. The Crockett Fire Department,...
FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash
December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
Nacogdoches proposes shutting down six crossovers due to safety concerns
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is looking to make a four-mile stretch of road on Stallings Drive safer for the community. They’re proposing the closure of six of eight crossovers that allow people to make u-turns, which City Engineer Steve Bartlett says are unsafe. “The crossovers,...
Deputies: Kidnapped man saved in traffic stop after being held for ransom
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man who had allegedly been kidnapped and held for ransom, according to a criminal complaint. According to authorities, the rescue followed a traffic stop on the suspect who had the man in his truck. Mateo Garza, 46, of Rio Grande City, was […]
Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark
Nacogdoches city leaders propose shutting down crossways to lower car crashes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple roads could soon close in Nacogdoches as part of the police department’s plan to lower the number of car crashes. The Nacogdoches Police Department has been working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation on a proposal to close six of eight crossways on Loop 224.
Flint man charged in fatal shooting appears in court
SFA’s construction management students started building these tiny homes back in September, and today they showed off their hard work. Longview High School auto techs take second place at competition. Updated: 3 hours ago. An East Texas high school auto tech class is considered among the best of the...
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident while on duty
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while on duty, federal authorities announced Wednesday.
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday night incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
Drivers making wakes on flooded roads now has Harlingen leaders’ attention
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Motorists in Harlingen driving through flooded streets have made a splash — at least large enough to have now gained the attention of the city. When the Harlingen City Commission meets Wednesday, Dec. 7, the commission will discuss a proposal from the city manager to punish drivers who make wakes on […]
Harlingen police rescue woman from submerged car
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was rescued from a submerged car Tuesday in Harlingen. At 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, the Harlingen Police Department’s dispatchers received a call that a car crashed and was upside down in a canal near Morris Road and Rangerville Road, according to police. The caller alerted police that a woman was […]
Edinburg man on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list arrested
An Edinburg man on the state's list of 10 most wanted fugitives list is back in custody, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, was arrested the day before Thanksgiving. He was found at an apartment complex in Edinburg by the US Marshals Gulf Coast...
Oil Rig Kills Two
A hydraulic line blew, killing two men and injuring three others Monday evening in San Augustine County. It was on FM 353 around 6:30. The three injured had non-life-threatening medical needs. Fire departments from Center, Joaquin, and Pineland were on standby, helping while San Augustine worked on the incident.
