Dayton, OH

Threats of city government shut-down loom over Dayton

Conflicts are brewing between Dayton’s five-member Commission. As a result, they still have not passed a 2023 budget. Commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss say they can not vote in favor of the 190-million-dollar proposed budget because their concerns have not been addressed. They want more funding for, “Neighborhood development, especially with a focus of moving unproductive properties to productivity, advance the mayor’s program around youth, reduction of litter, bulk pick-up,” summarized Commissioner Fairchild.
DAYTON, OH
What's Great in Dayton: December 9 - 15, 2022

Cindy Lou Who: That over-indulgent holiday celebrant "Cindy Lou Who" is back at the Human Race Theater to make your holidays bright! Cindy Lou does not discriminate….she'll offend everyone! This show is for ages 18 and up. Now through December 23. A Holiday Cabaret: “Season's Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret”...
DAYTON, OH
New program bolsters police forces in Ohio

The Beavercreek Police Department is benefiting from a state-wide recruitment initiative that seeks to diversify the ranks. It’s called the College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program. Criminal justice students intern with area law enforcement agencies. Career officers mentor them to develop leadership skills. Officer Taylor Smart recently graduated from...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Loud As The Rolling Sea: William and Thelma Ross

A dozen years ago when several groups came together in Yellow Springs intent on saving the stories of elders. William and Thelma Ross were high on the list of people to interview. They were both in their nineties. Dr. Kevin McGruder: Can you tell me your name?. Thelma Ross: Thelma...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Book Nook: 'Before All the World' by Moriel Rothman-Zecher

I had no idea what to expect from Moriel Rothman-Zecher when he returned to the program to discuss his second novel,"Before All the World." His new novel is incredibly different from his first book. Moriel always gives a great interview. The last time I had interviewed him was also a rather unusual experience, we talked about his first novel before a live audience at the Wright Memorial Library in Oakwood.
DAYTON, OH
Studio Session: Tim Reisert contemplates nature and fatherhood on forthcoming album, Viewfinder

Singer-songwriter Tim Reisert joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for an interview and live studio session ahead of the release of his new album, Viewfinder. In the interview, Reisert, now based in Cincinnati, talked with Juliet about beginning to write songs while living in New York City in the early 2000s, inspired by the many live performances he attended there. Later, he lived in Tempe, Arizona, where he further developed his writing craft and formed relationships with songwriters in the DIY scene. He and Juliet also discuss the songs on his forthcoming album, Viewfinder, which express an appreciation of nature and deal with personal themes, like love and fatherhood. Reisert said his appreciation of nature was deepened during the pandemic, when he spent much time hiking in the woods.
CINCINNATI, OH

