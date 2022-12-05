Read full article on original website
BRIEF-mCloud Commences Closing Of The First Tranche Of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Common Share Offering
* MCLOUD COMMENCES CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED COMMON SHARE OFFERING. * MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CO ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY IT INTENDS TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING FROM US$18.0 MILLION TO UP TO US$20.0 MILLION
BRIEF-Osisko Announces Binding Term Sheet With Miyuukaa To Transport Hydroelectric Power To Windfall Project
* OSISKO ANNOUNCES BINDING TERM SHEET WITH MIYUUKAA TO TRANSPORT HYDROELECTRIC POWER TO WINDFALL PROJECT. * OSISKO MINING INC - AS AN END USER, OSISKO WILL PAY SERVICE FEES TO MIYUUKAA
BRIEF-Coinbase Says Connection Issue Error Screen When Customers Attempt Crypto Sends On Coinbase Mobile App Has Been Resolved
* COINBASE- CONNECTION ISSUE ERROR SCREEN WHEN CUSTOMERS ATTEMPT CRYPTO SENDS ON COINBASE MOBILE APP HAS BEEN RESOLVED
BRIEF-Batu Kawan Declared Final Single Tier Dividend Of 90 Sen Per Share Payable 02 Mar 2023
* DECLARED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 90 SEN PER SHARE PAYABLE 02 MAR 2023
BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million
* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025
BRIEF-ImmunoGen To Collaborate With Gilead To Evaluate Pivekimab With Magrolimab
* IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH GILEAD TO EVALUATE PIVEKIMAB SUNIRINE IN COMBINATION WITH MAGROLIMAB IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA. * IMMUNOGEN INC- EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN 2023, COLLABORATION WILL BE A NEW COHORT IN IMMUNOGEN'S 802 STUDY
BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won
* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON
Link Administration ceases talks with Dye & Durham to sell corporate markets unit
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has stopped discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
ADVISORY-Thai markets closed on Monday for holiday
BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's financial markets will be closed on Monday, Dec. 12, for a national holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Ramaco Resources Inc Announces Increase Of Its Q1 2023 Cash Dividend And Q4 2022 And FY 2023 Guidance
* RAMACO RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF ITS FIRST-QUARTER 2023 CASH DIVIDEND AND FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 AND FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE. * RAMACO RESOURCES INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 10% INCREASE IN ITS CASH DIVIDEND. * RAMACO RESOURCES INC - EXPECTS Q4 EARNINGS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.50 TO
HashiCorp Inc reports results for the quarter ended in October - Earnings Summary
* HashiCorp Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 13 cents per share for the quarter ended in October. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 31 cents per share. * Revenue was $125.34 million; analysts expected $111.09 million. * HashiCorp Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 38 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.3% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * HashiCorp Inc shares had fallen by 20.9% this quarter and lost 72.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $71.96 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for HashiCorp Inc is $42.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 8 at 01:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Oct. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.13 Beat Jul. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat.
Italian 12-month bill yield down at two-month at auction
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill fell at an auction on Friday, touching the lowest level since mid-October.
Australian court dismisses suit against Google over personal data use
Dec 9 (Reuters) - An Australian court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the country's competition regulator against Alphabet Inc's Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising, the regulator said on Friday. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
SEC chair says crypto intermediaries should come into compliance with law
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should come into compliance with law. The SEC has enough authority but could use more resources, Gensler told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Tuesday.
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 9
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report the producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 7.2% in the 12 months through November, compared with an 8% rise in the year-ago period. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for final demand likely remained unchanged at 0.2% in November. Excluding food and energy, the PPI likely rose 0.2% in November, after remaining flat in the previous month. In the 12 months through November, the core PPI likely increased 5.9%, after rising 6.7% in October. Separately, the University of Michigan is set to report that preliminary December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment likely rose to 56.9 from 56.8 in the previous month. Meanwhile, data from the Commerce Department will likely show wholesale inventories rose 0.8% in October, the same rate at which they increased in September. The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States in its Flow of Funds report for the third quarter of 2022, in Washington. A Delaware federal court is scheduled to hold oral arguments on cancer-screening company Guardant Health Inc and its founders' motion to dismiss a trade-secret lawsuit brought by genetic-analysis company Illumina Inc. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report the Canadian industries' capacity utilisation data for the third quarter. LIVECHAT-REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jon Caplis, CEO of PivotalPath, discusses hedge fund performance and trends to expect next year. (1015/1515) To join the discussion, click here (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Kalkine Media lists two TSX stocks to watch for Millenials
Revenue of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) rose 38 per cent YoY in Q2 FY23. Lightspeed Commerce's subscription revenue jumped 25 per cent YoY in the latest quarter. Net earnings of Fortis Inc. (FTS) was US$ 326 million in Q3 FY22.
Is Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency available in Australia?
Ether or ETH is a token used as a mode of payment within the blockchain ecosystem of Ethereum. The central bank of Australia's white paper on its CBDC project suggests that Ethereum's blockchain could be used as a platform. ETH tokens can be traded on exchanges.
Marketmind: Hat-trick
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. While European shares ended lower for the third straight session on Tuesday, spooked by recession worries, another hat-trick dominated the World Cup a few hours later. Three goals by Portugal's 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos against Spain in
Kalkine: Which ASX-listed penny stock to raise $20Mn in Placement & SPP?
Xantippe Resources has announced that it has received binding commitments from institutional and professional investors for a placement of approximately $12 million. Aguia Resources has two well-advanced mining projects in southernmost Brazil: cathode green copper and organic phosphate. Hot Chili has announced another important step toward infrastructure consolidation for the company’s low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile.
UPDATE 1-GE Healthcare sees mid-single-digit revenue growth over medium term
(Adds comments from investor day, analyst comment) Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday it expects its healthcare unit, which is to be spun off into a separate company early next year, to have a medium-term organic revenue growth in mid-single-digits. GE expects the healthcare unit's medium-term
