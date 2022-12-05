Read full article on original website
TABLE-China's November trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports and imports shrank at their steepest pace in at least 2-1/2 years in November, due to weakening global demand, production disruptions and waning demand at home amid widespread pandemic controls. Exports contracted 8.7% in November from a year earlier, a sharper fall from a 0.3% loss in October and marked the worst performance since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday. Inbound shipments were down sharply by 10.6% from a 0.7% drop in October, weaker than a forecast 6.0% decline. The downturn was the worst since May 2020. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in November. Nov Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.5 14.2 0.3 -5.6% -24.5% -2.6% -3.5% South 13.0 15.4 -2.4 -11.9% -25.9% -8.8% -1.8% Korea Taiwan 5.8 17.4 -11.6 -20.6% -29.4% -6.5% -10.4% European 44.8 22.9 21.9 -10.6% -16.2% 1.5% 6.6% Union USA 40.8 16.5 24.3 -25.4% -7.3% -13.2% 28.5% Australia 7.0 11.8 -4.7 7.2% -10.0% 11.7% 10.2% ASEAN 50.3 37.0 13.3 5.2% -3.7% 2.9% 11.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
In China's Wuhan, a shadow of reserve and resentment even as COVID lockdowns ease
WUHAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak nearly three years ago and where thousands died, residents cautiously greeted a relaxation of lockdown measures by authorities this week.
Netherlands plans curbs on China chip exports in deal with U.S.-Bloomberg News
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dutch officials are planning new controls on exports of chip-making equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. An agreement regarding the curbs on chip-making equipment could come as soon as next month, the report said. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh...
Stocks sputter as growth fears offset China COVID shift
MILAN/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - World stocks eased on Wednesday and bonds remained supported after a chorus of Wall Street bankers warned about a likely recession ahead, tempering optimism about China's major shift in its tough zero-COVID policy. Top executives at Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America all sounded downbeat...
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Gold gains as dollar weakens ahead of cenbank meetings
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday due to a weaker dollar, while investors held back making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and a slew of central bank meetings with key focus on the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.20 per ounce, as of...
UPDATE 2-Elon Musk briefly loses title as world's richest person to LVMH's Arnault - Forbes
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Twitter owner and Tesla boss Elon Musk briefly lost his title as the world's richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following a steep drop in the value of his stake in the electric-car maker and a $44 billion bet on the social media firm. Bernard...
UPDATE 1-Italy's Webuild to fund wages for Clough employees involved in Snowy 2.0 project
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild said it had provided funds for payment of wages to cash-strapped contractor Clough Group's employees, who are involved in the Snowy 2.0 project in Australia. "Webuild's funding will ensure that works will continue on this project and that all of the workers...
Is Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency available in Australia?
Ether or ETH is a token used as a mode of payment within the blockchain ecosystem of Ethereum. The central bank of Australia’s white paper on its CBDC project suggests that Ethereum’s blockchain could be used as a platform. ETH tokens can be traded on exchanges. However, the...
BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won
* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
ADVISORY-Thai markets closed on Monday for holiday
BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's financial markets will be closed on Monday, Dec. 12, for a national holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
UPDATE 2-Australia fines Uber $14 mln for misleading on fares and cancellation fees
SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An Australian court fined Uber Technologies Inc A$21 million ($14 million) on Wednesday for threatening cancellation fees it never charged and overstating fare estimates on some rides. The penalty was less than a regulator wanted. The Australian arm of the U.S. ride-sharing app broke consumer...
Froma Harrop: Regulate Crypto? Why not Beanie Babies?
Cryptocurrencies were born out of the libertarian dream of a financial system free from government regulation. Bitcoin’s promoters peddle its ability to let us make transactions without dealing with regulated banks, which, they say, we are not supposed to trust. What crypto players since stripped of their “investments” saw were some operators getting amazingly rich sitting in their shorts and running numbers on their laptops. The less savvy may not have quite understood how this thing worked, but they could bask in the flattery of...
Press Release: As WHO pandemic pact talks begin, poor countries on back foot
WHO member states are negotiating a pandemic treaty. Deal aimed at preventing repeat of COVID-19 mistakes. GENEVA/LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Global talks have begun on drafting new health rules for combating pandemics, and developing nations are lobbying for fairer access to treatments than they got during COVID-19. But they...
Fed discount window borrowing is edging up, but is it a problem?
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Borrowing at a key Federal Reserve facility long associated with providing emergency loans to banks has been edging higher, recently climbing to over $10 billion for the first time in more than two years, a development market participants are eyeing for signs it could herald trouble in the financial system.
4 ASX rare earth stocks with double- and triple-digit returns in the last year
Arafura Resources received approval to mine, construct, and operate the Nolans Project. Lanthanein Resources confirmed the discovery of new iron stones at the Lyons Project. American Rare Earth completed 75% of the drilling program in the Halleck Creek Project. Rare earth minerals are an abundant group of 17 elements comprising...
Link Administration ceases talks with Dye & Durham to sell corporate markets unit
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has stopped discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
U.S. says Russian oil price cap does not require checks on every tanker by Turkey
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday that the price cap on Russian oil imposed by Western powers does not necessitate checks of every tanker passing through Turkish waters and that Ankara has made clear it is working quickly to resolve the issue. A Treasury spokesperson...
