Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Pistons point guard Killian Hayes is not the bust that you say he is

It’s time to have a conversation about Killian Hayes. Yes, THAT Killian Hayes. The Detroit Pistons’ first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Pistons selected Hayes 7th overall ahead of notable guards Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, and Desmond Bane. I am not here to argue that He is better than any of those players. I am here to argue that he is not the bust that the Pistons’ Twitter alleges he is.
DETROIT, MI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Coyotes score with 13 seconds left to snap 19-game losing streak vs. Boston Bruins

Behind an outstanding goaltending performance and clutch scoring, the Arizona Coyotes finally set down roots at Mullett Arena once again and defeated the league-leading Boston Bruins.  Friday’s game saw the Coyotes (8-13-4) snap a 19-game losing streak against the Bruins (21-4-1) after Lawson Crouse buried a feed from Matias Maccelli with 13.5 seconds left in the...
BOSTON, MA

