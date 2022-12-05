Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on ThanksgivingAnthony JamesFort Myers, FL
Related
Not ‘enough money to save them all.’ Florida oceanside towns grapple with double hurricane whammy
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA — stays awake at night thinking about her family’s oceanfront home perched perilously on the edge of the eroded shoreline. The next storm could send it crashing into the ocean, just like some of her neighbors’ homes in. Wilbur-by-the-Sea . The small community suffered some of...
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
New Florida lawmakers to tackle property insurance
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) — The new-look Florida Legislature is coming back to the Capitol to take on an old problem — homeowners insurance — which has worsened since Hurricane Ian tore through the state in September. It was just six months ago that lawmakers...
United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company. In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
usf.edu
A bill would provide tax relief for property owners impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would allow property-tax refunds based...
Florida AG shuts down ‘massive moving scam’ by Gold Standard
Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an end to a "massive moving scam" in Florida.
Homeowners canceling rising flood insurance policies could face home sale difficulties
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — More homeowners are being required to carry flood insurance on their homes because of new flood zones designated by FEMA in Southwest Florida. Many homeowners are deciding to drop their rising flood insurance policies altogether, but that could make it more difficult to sell if you’re planning to unload it anytime soon.
Can lawmakers fix Florida's home insurance crisis?
All eyes are on next week's special session in Tallahassee where lawmakers will look to alleviate Florida's home insurance crisis.
fox13news.com
Local environmental groups help clear waterways of Hurricane Ian debris
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian destroyed homes along Florida's gulf coast, all that debris went everywhere, including into the water. In Englewood, scrap metal, parts of roofs and so much more are still visible in the water. Hurricane Ian took a lot from residents at Holiday Estates in Englewood,...
floridapolitics.com
Kent Stermon, NE Florida political powerhouse and confidant of Ron DeSantis, found dead Thursday
He had just been discharged from the hospital after a stroke. Details continue to emerge Friday after one of the most connected political figures in Northeast Florida died just hours after being discharged from hospital for a stroke. Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post...
FSU Expert Available To Comment On Florida's Special Legislative Session On Property Insurance
Dec. 12-16 special session comes after Hurricane Ian threw the state's insurance industry into deeper trouble, with estimated losses of about. hurricane season, the state was losing insurance companies to insolvency, and. Florida. homeowners were losing coverage, Nyce said. That prompted a May special session in which. Florida. legislators passed...
Florida attorney general accuses Kendall business of facilitating fraudulent robocalls
A lawsuit filed in Miami federal court by Florida Attorney General. accuses a business based in a Kendall apartment of being a national leader in transmitting millions of fraudulent foreign robocalls. The suit seeks damages up to. $1,500. per call and. $30,000. per day of continuous violation. Smartbiz Telecom. says...
Florida Restaurants With the Best Water Views, According to Southern Living
Florida has almost 8,500 miles of coastline with 12 distinct coasts. And many Florida businesses are able to use Florida's water views to their advantage. When the weather is nice (and that's much of the time in the sunshine state) it can be wonderful to have a lovely meal looking at the water, or better yet, the sunset.
NBC 2
Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Tourism thriving despite impacts of red tide on Sarasota beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors to some beaches in our area could experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation over the next 36 hours, according to The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. Samples from health officials and researchers detected karenia brevis, the organism that causes red...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Dense fog will impact the Western viewing area through sunrise this Friday morning. Fog burns off by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather today. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota region's home sales decline 24% in October
As the pandemic-fueled scorching national housing market is rapidly cooling, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan statistical area is in the middle of the pack in terms of year-over-year decline in home sales. According to research by industry trade publication Construction Coverage, the region ranks No. 41 among the nation’s 61 midsize...
Homeowners accept settlement in sewer lawsuit against Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Lawsuits filed by two homeowners in October 2020 against the Town of Lake Placid have been dismissed with a settlement. The homeowners sought damages in excess of $100,000 claiming a sewer system "design flaw" caused extensive damage to their homes. According to the lawsuit's complaint, when...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0