WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More charges have been filed against the Williston man accused of with possessing nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives back in October. Along with the initial “release of destructive forces” felony charge, 28-year-old Ross Petrie now faces an additional ten counts, including one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, four felony counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, and one Class C felony count of possessing a bomb.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO