Suspect identified in shooting involving Williston Police early Friday morning
UPDATE: 12/9/2022, 6:52 p.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The suspect in the early Friday morning shooting with Williston Police has been identified as a 30-year-old man. According to a police report, the man does have outstanding warrants for terrorizing, domestic violence, and contempt of court. Charges were signed with the Williams County State’s Attorney’s Office, […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Officer involved shooting in Williston
(Williston, ND) -- The Williston Police Department has informed WDAY Radio of an officer-involved shooting that took place early Friday morning. The Department says that around 3:40 a.m. two officers approached a car blocking traffic at the intersection of 2nd avenue west and 42nd street west. That's when the driver ran on foot, eventually exchanging gunfire with the officers.
KFYR-TV
Minot crews brave bitter cold to repair water main breaks
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Public works crews in Minot have been braving the cold all day, working to repair a series of water main breaks, and they still have hours of work ahead of them. The breaks in question are near Burdick Expressway on 4th Street SW, just south...
voiceofalexandria.com
Air travel in North Dakota poised for strong holiday season
Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.
Minot woman has collected over 100 nativity scenes
Now, she has well over 100 different nativity scenes, and they come from all over the world.
KFYR-TV
Williams County pipeline spilled produced water, propylene glycol
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV)- Environmental Quality experts are inspecting the cleanup of a produced water and antifreeze spill from a pipeline in Williams County. The Hess Corporation says the spill happened about two miles north of Ray on December 5. Oil workers found it during a pipeline pressure test, when...
Tilt Studio is coming to Bismarck and Minot
The venture is owned by the company Nickels and Dimes Incorporated, which is based out of Texas.
KFYR-TV
Public Service Commission to hold hearing for potential expansion of Williams County power station
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Basin Electric Power Cooperative is looking to expand the Pioneer Generation station northwest of Williston. The company filed a permit with the North Dakota Public Service Commission in October. They want to add up to 583 megawatts through additional engines and turbines. It currently generates about 242 megawatts.
First District in North Dakota increases access to vaccines
Flu cases in North Dakota have nearly doubled in each of the last four weeks. And according to NDFlu.com, 50 cases of influenza were reported in the weekend ending on November 5, and almost 900 cases in the week ending on December 3.
keyzradio.com
Will Williston Be Impacted By Winter Storm Next Week?
Someone has been dreaming of a white Christmas. Mother Nature has her sights on North Dakota as she is preparing a Colorado Low that will work its way into the state early next week. All indications point to this possibly being the biggest storm of the season so far. Several...
KFYR-TV
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A principal in a Williston elementary school has been on paid leave since October. This week, the school board voted to consider discharging him. Dr. Robert Smith is not a new face to the Williston Basin School District. He has been a principal at Round Prairie and Garden Valley for several years. Holly Radke has kids attending Round Prairie and called him an amazing principal.
keyzradio.com
Groups Seek Recall Of Multiple Williston School Board Members
Update 12/09: In talking with KEYZ, Mom's for Liberty has refuted the previous report they they are involved with the newest recall effort of members of Williston Basin District 7 board members. That inclusion of the group was made by recall organizer Dennis Nehring which can be heard here:. Nehring...
KFYR-TV
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More charges have been filed against the Williston man accused of with possessing nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives back in October. Along with the initial “release of destructive forces” felony charge, 28-year-old Ross Petrie now faces an additional ten counts, including one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, four felony counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, and one Class C felony count of possessing a bomb.
KFYR-TV
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A former Williston daycare provider was found guilty five months ago of harming a baby. On Thursday, she was in court for sentencing. In March of 2019, Corey Gardner, an unlicensed daycare provider, was arrested for child abuse. Police say a two-month-old baby in her care had sustained several injuries including brain bleeding, lack of oxygen to the brain and bone fractures. A jury found Gardner guilty in July, pushing assistant state’s attorney Nathan Madden to request the maximum sentence of 10 years.
KFYR-TV
Ronald McDonald House helps families during the holiday season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the holiday season comes around many families look forward to spending time together at home. For the Greene family that might not be possible. The family has been living at the Ronald McDonald House since October 16 since their new daughter was born two months early.
KFYR-TV
Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a combined 36 first-place votes in the Class-A Basketball Polls this week. Minot is getting 30 of them. The Magicians and Majettes are first in the boys and girls voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL...
