CoinDesk
US Lawmakers Want Environmental Agency to Study Crypto Mining's Energy Impact
U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) introduced a bill Thursday that would, if passed, direct the Environmental Protection Agency to study the energy usage and environmental impact of crypto mining. Cautioning that crypto mining threatened U.S. energy goals and local power grids,...
CoinDesk
Why a Divided Congress Is Bullish for Crypto
The midterm elections are over. Control of the U.S. Congress is divided. The crypto industry is under new scrutiny after recent company failures and broader market turmoil. In this environment, how should our elected representatives approach the outstanding crypto policy questions when they return to a new session in January?
CoinDesk
US Lawmakers Want State Department to Disclose Crypto Rewards
U.S. lawmakers want the Department of State, the arm of the federal government responsible for foreign policy, to reveal the rewards it pays in crypto, according to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The State Department is to inform the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives and...
CoinDesk
House Financial Services Chief Waters Not Planning to Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried: Report
House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told a group of Democrats that she doesn’t plan to subpoena former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at a hearing on the crypto exchange’s collapse next week, according to a report from CNBC. Waters told members of the committee...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Joe Manchin's Prayers Were Answered
The West Virginia senator had wished for an end to the 50-50 tied Senate—even if Raphael Warnock's win means Manchin won't be kingmaker in the chamber anymore.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Washington Examiner
AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed
The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision
On Thursday morning, the world got some huge news as WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released from a Russian penal colony after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. The United States secured Griner’s release with a prisoner swap that sent Griner home in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sent Read more... The post Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CoinDesk
Former White House Adviser: Biden's Executive Order on Crypto Is 'Balanced' but ‘Gaps’ Remain
Which federal agency should regulate crypto? That still needs to be worked out, said Carole House, a former director of cybersecurity and secure digital innovation for the White House who co-authored President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto. She told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Thursday the March executive...
CoinDesk
EU’s McGuinness Urges Speedier Vote on Long-Delayed Crypto Laws
European Union Commissioner Mairead McGuinness wants to speed up a vote on landmark crypto laws that has been repeatedly pushed back for procedural reasons, according to a Nov. 29 letter seen by CoinDesk. The letter, which was given to CoinDesk in response to a freedom-of-information request, is the latest indication...
CoinDesk
UK Regulator Is Firming Up Its Approach to Crypto Oversight
The U.K.’s Payments Systems Regulator is exploring how it can regulate the crypto sector, starting by looking at distributed ledger technology, said Nick Davey, a payment specialist at the agency. The PSR, a fairly new regulator that became fully operational in 2015, would be authorized to regulate cryptocurrencies that...
CoinDesk
Creating More CEOs For the Future of Crypto and DeFi, With Sheila Warren
Sheila Warren is the inaugural CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, the premier global alliance advancing crypto innovation worldwide. She co-hosts “Money Reimagined,” a popular CoinDesk podcast, is an adviser to the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web and the Near Foundation, serves on the Steering Committee of the DeFi Education Fund, and is an early-stage investor across the Web3 ecosystem.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Testify Before US House Financial Committee
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of failed crypto exchange FTX, has said he'll testify at a Dec. 13 meeting of the House Financial Services Committee. Bankman-Fried Friday tweeted he was "willing" to testify in response to requests from committee chair Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) who had said his attendance was "imperative."
CoinDesk
Uniswap Foundation Proposes Changes to Crypto DEX's Governance, Voting Processes
The Uniswap Foundation is putting to vote a series of governance changes that it said would streamline voting in the decentralized autonomous organization that manages Uniswap, one of the most popular venues for decentralized crypto trading. Uniswap community members will get to vote on Dec. 14 on a restructuring package...
CoinDesk
FTX Bankruptcy Managers Hire Forensic Investigators AlixPartners: WSJ
The new management at bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has hired forensic investigators from consultancy AlixPartners to trace billions of dollars that have gone missing, the Wall Street Journal reported. The AlixPartners team will be led by Matt Jacques, a former chief accountant for the Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division,...
CoinDesk
FTX Revival Proposal Supported by Sam Bankman-Fried Lifts FTT Token
FTT, the native cryptocurrency of the failed FTX crypto exchange, surged Friday after the platform's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, came out in support of an exchange revival plan proposed by a crypto influencer Ran Neuner. "I continue to think that this would be a productive path for parties to explore! I...
CoinDesk
Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Seeks to Raise Funds at 70% Lower Valuation: Bloomberg
Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream is looking to raise funds at a valuation that may be under $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report, citing sources. This would be a significant cut in valuation for the firm, which raised a $210 million Series B at $3.2 billion in 2021. The firm had acquired Israeli bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer Spondoolies in 2021.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Grayscale in Investor's Crosshairs
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Fir Tree Partners is suing Grayscale Investments to obtain details about the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) in order to...
