First District in North Dakota increases access to vaccines
Flu cases in North Dakota have nearly doubled in each of the last four weeks. And according to NDFlu.com, 50 cases of influenza were reported in the weekend ending on November 5, and almost 900 cases in the week ending on December 3.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Job Service Director shares insights into state's workforce shortage
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is in a better spot for it's workforce related issues compared to the rest of the country, according to the top official at North Dakota's Job Service. Pat Bertagnolli is North Dakota's Job Service Director. He joined AM 1100 The Flag's What's on Your Mind...
valleynewslive.com
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
wdayradionow.com
Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast releases pageant-related cookbook
(Minot, ND) -- Miss North Dakota 2022 Sidni Kast is putting out a pageant-related cookbook. Cooking With Crowns includes recipes from former Miss North Dakotas dating back to 1971. Recipes from some of the organization's board members are included in the book as well. Kast left Thursday for Connecticut for...
wdayradionow.com
State official: North Dakota soybean processing expected to grow from "near zero" to 120M bushels per year
(Fargo, ND) -- The director of the North Dakota Department of Commerce is talking about the economic impact of a new soybean crushing plant just announced for Grand Forks. "We're going to be taking all of that product and processing it here in North Dakota rather than putting it on a train and sending it somewhere else to be processed and to add value to it. We are going to add value to it right here in North Dakota.
wdayradionow.com
U.S. Attorney for North Dakota confirmed
(Fargo, ND) -- The U.S. Senate is moving forward with the appointment of the U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota. Former North Dakota Senate Minority leader McLain "Mac" Schneider's appointment to the post was confirmed Wednesday. “We welcome Mac Schneider to his new role as U.S. Attorney and...
wdayradionow.com
Burgum talks cutting income taxes, workforce, other priorities in budget address
(Bismarck, ND) -- The proposed budget over the next few fiscal years in North Dakota is coming to light. Governor Doug Burgum Wednesday delivered his 2023-25 Executive Budget Address to the 68th Legislative Assembly, presenting a strategic budget that includes nearly $170 million to address the state’s workforce shortage, increased support for K-12 education and teacher salaries, and over $3 billion for roads, bridges, water projects and other critical infrastructure – all while cutting individual income taxes to save taxpayers an estimated $500 million over two years.
voiceofalexandria.com
Air travel in North Dakota poised for strong holiday season
Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota House, Senate welcome new budget chiefs, undergo training
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota House and Senate are appointing more new leaders for the upcoming session. Representative Don Vigesaa and Senator Brad Bekkedahl will chair the House and Senate appropriations committees. Republican majority leaders appointed them to lead the panels that write state budgets. Day two of the...
sdstandardnow.com
Thanks, Kristi. Noem brags about our state’s great financial management ... then gives state employees a pay cut.
To hear Gov. Noem tell it, as she just did during yesterday’s annual budget address, South Dakota is a financial utopia. I doubt that our state’s workers would agree, as they got what is effectively a pay cut in her budget, but more on that later. As to...
kroxam.com
SENATOR MARK JOHNSON AND REPRESENTATIVE DEB KIEL RELEASE STATEMENTS ON EPITOME ENERGY’S SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY LEAVING MINNESOTA
Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) and State Representative Deb Kiel (R- Crookston) released the following statements regarding the announcement from Epitome Energy moving their Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks, North Dakota, after delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). “This is tough news for Crookston,...
boreal.org
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
wdayradionow.com
Update: Minnesota Nurses Strike appears to have been averted
(St. Paul, MN) -- It looks like a major nurses' strike in Minnesota is over before it got started. In an update to a story we've followed for you since back in October when an initial three day strike was approved, a tentative agreement has been reached with several hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas.
keyzradio.com
Will Williston Be Impacted By Winter Storm Next Week?
Someone has been dreaming of a white Christmas. Mother Nature has her sights on North Dakota as she is preparing a Colorado Low that will work its way into the state early next week. All indications point to this possibly being the biggest storm of the season so far. Several...
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
KFYR-TV
ND health expert on infections this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Health experts are predicting it will be a busy flu season. There are close to two thousand reported flu cases statewide, and that’s just one of the North Dakota Health Department’s concerns. Southwestern District Health Unit’s Executive Officer says North Dakotans are fighting various viruses...
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
krwc1360.com
Outstate MN Groups Push for a Share of the MN Budget Surplus
(graphic: greatermncities.org) With the Minnesota budget surplus now estimated to be over 17 billion dollars, outstate cities are pushing for what they feel is a long overdue increase in local government aid. Bradley Peterson with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says outstate communities have struggled for years to fund...
Minnesota Says “NO MORE” To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill
Whatever happened to the days when Gummy Bears were strictly considered candy?. Remember when that was? Seems like yesterday when they were passed around at school - if you have never seen or had one, let me describe them. According to walmart.com "Gummy bears are made by boiling sugar, citric acid, corn syrup, gelatin, flavoring, and food coloring..." Simple, easy, all kids seem to love them ( adults too ). Then, of course, people get creative and add alcohol with them to provide Gummy Shots. Now in today's world THC is added into the mix and is actually killing people, and Minnesota has had enough.
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
