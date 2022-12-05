Read full article on original website
KEYC
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
hot967.fm
AAA: Dangerous Driving Behaviors on the Rise
A new AAA report reveals that unsafe driving behaviors increased from 2020 to 2021. The increase comes after three years of steady declines. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the switch from TV journalism to radio. After five years at KEYC News 12, Ashley is thrilled to be working for KTOE News. Ashley and her husband John, and son John, enjoy spending time in the community. You can also find Ashley coaching and playing softball and supporting her brother on the MSU football team and her sister with Scarlet athletics. Even though she went to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Ashley kept her Minnesota roots and is a big Twins and Vikings fan!
hot967.fm
City of North Mankato invites residents to take community survey
The City of North Mankato is inviting residents to participate in the final step of our community survey. This survey has been administered via Polco, an innovative online engagement platform that lets residents provide direct input to the local government decision-making process. The City began this process in October, in conjunction with the Brewing New Ideas sessions, to gather feedback to guide upcoming strategic planning.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
KEYC
Riverfront Drive experiment continues
The Minnesota Nurses Association has reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract for 15,000 nurses. Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9. Scooter’s Coffee opens second location in Mankato; new store to celebrate with grand opening event on Dec. 9. Remains identified from...
hot967.fm
Minnesota State University, Mankato to Award 2,193 Degrees at End of Fall Semester
Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 2,193 degrees to 1,936 students at the end of the fall 2022 semester, with approximately 700 students planning to participate in commencement ceremonies scheduled for 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 10 in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.
hot967.fm
Connect With Local Legislators
South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato. After years of split control in legislature, there is now single party control. What does this mean for Greater Mankato and businesses throughout the state? Your voice is more important than ever!. Please join GMG on Tuesday, December 13, at our...
hot967.fm
Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in the City of Mankato
Mankato-Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), an invasive species, has been confirmed in the City of Mankato for the first time. Infested trees were discovered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) as part of a routine tree survey. View a Minnesota EAB status map. Residents are encouraged to watch for signs...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
hot967.fm
Mayo in Mankato named a ‘Best Hospital for Maternity Care’ by U.S. News & World Report
MANKATO, Minn. ― Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Mankato and Red Wing, Minnesota, and Eau Claire and La Crosse, Wisconsin received “High Performing” ratings on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” list for 2022-2023. “Congratulations to our maternity care...
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
KEYC
Jury reaches verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting near Mayo Clinic Health System
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting on Echo Street in Mankato, near the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital last fall. Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed faced charges of attemtped murder, two counts posession of a firearm and...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
steeledodgenews.com
Dick Kruckeberg 1935-2022
An idea Delmond, more commonly referred to as Dick, Kruckeberg came up with 38 years ago after watching his wife back into a garbage can spawned what has become a multi-million-dollar company with roots in Steele County. The company went on to be operated by family members spanning three generations...
KEYC
Remains identified from burnt-up vehicle in Renville county
According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location. Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9. Updated: 6 hours ago. Scooter’s Coffee opens second location in Mankato; new store to celebrate...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
voiceofalexandria.com
3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
New restaurant The Shakopee House has history in its walls
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- There's a new restaurant in Shakopee that was not ready to let go of its past.When owners started renovating the old Dangerfield's, they discovered a treasure of artifacts in the walls.The Shakopee House is a new restaurant in town, but the building itself is historic. It's more than 100 years old. When new owners stepped in to renovate, they found that history literally within its walls."The original plan was just to do Dangerfield's and continue on and just make it our own, but we just couldn't help ourselves once we got into the space and started discovering...
