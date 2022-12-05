ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakes, ND

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Tyler Gibson Sworn In As Valley City Police Officer

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Mayor Dave Carlsrud administered the oath of office for the newest police officer, Tyler Gibson on Tuesday, December 6th. Gibson is a U.S. Army veteran who previously served as a jailer and Sheriff’s Deputy for a county in Virginia. Police Chief Phil Hatcher...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kfgo.com

Fire destroys house in southeast ND

COGSWELL, N.D. (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a home about four miles southeast of Cogswell in southeast North Dakota Thursday afternoon. Sargent County Sheriff Travis paeper said the call came in around 1:45 p.m. Fire crews from Cogswell and Forman fire departments responded and found the house fully engulfed in...
COGSWELL, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fire destroys home in Sargent County

(Sargent County, ND) -- A home in Sargent County is destroyed after a fire. The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon at a home four miles southeast of Cogswell. The home owner was able to escape safely. Officials believe the fire was caused by a space heater. The home is a...
SARGENT COUNTY, ND
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
MOORHEAD, MN
Times-Online

Public uproar heard at County Commission meeting

A local woman presented her concerns and a summary of content from a controversial library book to the Barnes County Commission Tuesday morning, warning that she believes the book is in violation of obscenity laws and poses a danger to children. Vicki Grafing provided copies of the book “Let’s Talk...
KELOLAND TV

Pounds of marijuana found in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – One man is facing multiple drug charges following an investigation in Aberdeen. Police say a 23-year-old was arrested Monday. During the investigation, 10 pounds of marijuana, 65 marijuana cartridges, a handgun and $3,300 in cash were found. He’s facing several possession charges.
ABERDEEN, SD
Times-Online

Stuff &Things does a little bit of everything, for everyone, in Valley City

Stuff & Things is the newest, strangest shop in the Valley City downtown, whose eclectic spirit is right in the name. “I got sick of when people would ask me ‘what are you guys doing in there?’ and I finally just (said) ‘stuff and things!’ and we really are doing everything,” Lucas Sieg, owner of Stuff & Things, a general purpose junk shop, consignment store, trading post and general store that’s taken roost in the old Ace Hardware building in downtown Valley City.
VALLEY CITY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy