Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
newsdakota.com
Tyler Gibson Sworn In As Valley City Police Officer
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Mayor Dave Carlsrud administered the oath of office for the newest police officer, Tyler Gibson on Tuesday, December 6th. Gibson is a U.S. Army veteran who previously served as a jailer and Sheriff’s Deputy for a county in Virginia. Police Chief Phil Hatcher...
kfgo.com
Fire destroys house in southeast ND
COGSWELL, N.D. (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a home about four miles southeast of Cogswell in southeast North Dakota Thursday afternoon. Sargent County Sheriff Travis paeper said the call came in around 1:45 p.m. Fire crews from Cogswell and Forman fire departments responded and found the house fully engulfed in...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for DUI while car hangs over the side of a bridge
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Police say at 2:52, Saturday morning, they were called to a crash on the bridge deck in the 800 block of 8th Ave. SW., near the VCSU Bubble and the Gaukler Wellness Center. Police say when the got to the area,...
wdayradionow.com
Fire destroys home in Sargent County
(Sargent County, ND) -- A home in Sargent County is destroyed after a fire. The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon at a home four miles southeast of Cogswell. The home owner was able to escape safely. Officials believe the fire was caused by a space heater. The home is a...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Times-Online
Public uproar heard at County Commission meeting
A local woman presented her concerns and a summary of content from a controversial library book to the Barnes County Commission Tuesday morning, warning that she believes the book is in violation of obscenity laws and poses a danger to children. Vicki Grafing provided copies of the book “Let’s Talk...
KELOLAND TV
Pounds of marijuana found in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – One man is facing multiple drug charges following an investigation in Aberdeen. Police say a 23-year-old was arrested Monday. During the investigation, 10 pounds of marijuana, 65 marijuana cartridges, a handgun and $3,300 in cash were found. He’s facing several possession charges.
Times-Online
Stuff &Things does a little bit of everything, for everyone, in Valley City
Stuff & Things is the newest, strangest shop in the Valley City downtown, whose eclectic spirit is right in the name. “I got sick of when people would ask me ‘what are you guys doing in there?’ and I finally just (said) ‘stuff and things!’ and we really are doing everything,” Lucas Sieg, owner of Stuff & Things, a general purpose junk shop, consignment store, trading post and general store that’s taken roost in the old Ace Hardware building in downtown Valley City.
Comments / 0