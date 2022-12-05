Read full article on original website
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
Former Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Mayfield could play Thursday against the Raiders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In six games as Carolina's starter, Mayfield went 1-5, passing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He was replaced as starter by journeyman P.J. Walker and then Sam Darnold, the team's former starter. The QB-needy 49ers, who...
Well, that didn't take long. "Not taking long" could mean a number of things: Baker Mayfield's first appearance in a Rams uniform didn't take long, as he made his debut on Thursday night. Or Mayfield's education of the playbook. Or his first win in a Rams uniform. Or the 1:50 it took for Mayfield to put the Rams ahead for a win.
The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Rams claiming QB Baker Mayfield off waivers and discuss if he can be the QB of the future for the team. Next, Bucky ranks the top quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft class. For the rest of the show, the pair preview the College Football Playoff matchups, as Michigan takes on TCU and Georgia faces Ohio State.
The first injury reports of the week came out on Wednesday, and fantasy football owners are checking the latest updates to see which key pass-catchers are in danger of missing Week 14. Mike Williams, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, Courtland Sutton, Kadarius Toney, and David Njoku are some of the notable WRs and TEs who have been hit by the injury bug in recent weeks, and knowing the latest news is key as you prep your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Following a career in the NFL, Adam “Pacman” Jones has managed to stay relevant thanks to the world of combat sports. Jones will enter the boxing ring on December 9. Part of Barstool Sports’ Rough N’ Rowdy boxing promotion, Jones will face off against Bobby Laing in a rematch in Rhode Island.
The surging Raiders will go on the road to play the reeling Rams to kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Vegas enters this prime-time matchup as six-point favorites, while the total is set at O/U 44.5, according to BetMGM. Even though the Rams are a shell of themselves on offense, they still have a couple of players who are worth considering for FanDuel lineups. That said, most single-game DFS players will go with Raiders-heavy builds, and we're no different.
When it's all said and done, we might be saying both sides won the Matthew Stafford trade. The Rams, bluntly, have already won. They won a Super Bowl behind Matthew Stafford. He did what he came to Los Angeles to do. The Lions, meanwhile, are still waiting to see what...
To say that Baker Mayfield had a whirlwind 48 hours would be an understatement. From being released from the Panthers Monday to being signed by the Rams Tuesday, Mayfield found himself with 40 hours to prepare for Thursday's game against the Raiders. He was thrust into action after just one...
Al Michaels has delighted NFL fans so far this season on Amazon's inaugural year of "Thursday Night Football" by being the exact opposite of delightful, and that continued in Los Angeles as the Raiders played the Rams. When the Rams did their customary pregame chant of "whose house? Rams house!"...
It's the season of giving, but we've been giving out NFL best bet recommendations that have put money in readers' pockets all year. Santa's sleigh will need a couple of extra reindeer if we keep making it rain on the sportsbooks! Let's keep that winning spirit going, and highlight our favorite Week 14 spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop wagers.
The Browns will travel to Cincinnati to take on the hottest team in the AFC -- the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Browns have won two-straight games after defeating the Texans 27-14 last week, while the Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak after taking down the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13.
With the fantasy football playoffs just a week away and many fantasy owners facing "must-win" situations this week, every variable becomes more important, including weather. Cold temperatures, heavy winds, steady rain, and swirling snow always seem to affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions this time of year, so it's a minor miracle when you see a relatively mild early forecast like we have for Week 14. Will it hold into the weekend? RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup.
The list of players who skip bowl games ahead of the NFL Draft seems to get longer each year. Players know the risks of participating in the extra game. It continues to present injury risks that could jeopardize their futures in the sport. But the decisions do have benefits for...
The NFL playoff race has started to heat up, setting the stage for some solid Week 14 divisional matchups this weekend. In one of the highlights of this Sunday's slate, the 8-4 Ravens travel to Pittsburgh to face the 5-7 Steelers. We have all the betting odds, trends, storylines, and predictions to prepare you for what should be an exciting AFC North clash.
