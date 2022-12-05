Read full article on original website
Trump does not plan to appeal dismissal of Mar-a-Lago special master to Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump does not plan to appeal to the Supreme Court a lower court order that put an end to the special master review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled that a...
Justice Department seeking to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering the former president to turn over records marked classified, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The development comes after Trump's legal...
'Trump obsession is very bad': Senate Republicans confront their problems after poor election showing
Donald Trump is facing a flurry of criticism on Capitol Hill, with Republican fury growing over their failure to take back the Senate and GOP leaders at odds over their strategy with the former president still maintaining a dominant hold on the party. The GOP reckoning comes in the wake...
Ex-congressman indicted in probe of Venezuelan influence
Former Republican Rep. David Rivera of Florida was arrested in Atlanta on Monday on federal charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the Department of Justice. The eight-count indictment alleges that Rivera and a co-defendant, Esther Nuhfer, met with...
Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court
A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
Justice Department demanding Trump team attest all documents marked classified have been returned
The Justice Department is still demanding the Trump team designate a custodian of records to attest that all documents marked classified have been returned to the government, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. The Trump team has not named anyone to serve as a custodian of records in...
Trump Org. fraud trial juror tells CNN the panel was 'serious' and didn't focus on Donald Trump
The jury who convicted Donald Trump's namesake companies earlier this week was "serious" and tried to focus on the law -- not the former president, one of the jurors said in an interview with CNN. Jurors saw a "culture of fraud," at the Trump Organization, but referred to Trump as...
Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border
The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden...
Justice Dept. report outlines series of mistakes that led to prison beating death of Boston gangster Whitey Bulger
The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General released a report on Wednesday outlining how a series of mistakes by the embattled Bureau of Prisons led to the beating death of imprisoned Boston gangster and convicted murderer James "Whitey" Bulger four years ago. The report did not find any criminal...
Herschel Walker's defeat delivers another blow to Trump and his slow 2024 bid
Donald Trump was hoping for a win on Tuesday amid the slow start to his latest presidential campaign, believing a victory for his longtime friend and hand-picked candidate Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff would mitigate calls for new Republican leadership following a spate of losses for his endorsed candidates in high-profile 2022 races.
Trump poses with QAnon, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump posed for photos at his waterfront club on Tuesday with a prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist, in the latest in a string of incidents that highlight the GOP candidate's proximity to fringe figures on the far right. Liz Crokin, an avid supporter of the far-right conspiracy theory,...
The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump
All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, whose third White House bid has already become mired in controversy. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
House Republicans brace for doomsday scenario if McCarthy falls short of 218 votes for speaker
As a right-wing faction threatens to tank his speakership ambitions, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a promise: "I'll never leave," making clear he has no plans to drop out of the race even if the fight goes to many ballots on the floor. "I'll get 218," McCarthy told CNN,...
How conservatives played the long game on election law
Since the 2020 presidential election, Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch have been erecting the scaffolding for a decision that could transform election practices nationwide. During oral arguments Wednesday in a North Carolina case, they reinforced their positions and appeared to find some support from fellow...
In Warnock's win, White House sees capstone validation that big legislative wins broke through
As White House officials reflected on the final Democratic victory of a history-defying midterm election cycle, one constant has been a sense of validation. For President Joe Biden, the expanded Senate majority clinched by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's reelection in Georgia on Tuesday night served as a capstone driven in large part by two years of cornerstone legislative wins.
Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was reelected by his caucus Thursday to lead Democrats for a second term. It happened during a private meeting in the Capitol as the caucus also chose to keep most of the rest of existing leadership team intact, in the wake of a better-than-expected midterm election as Democrats retained majority control in the chamber.
Alleged Russian intelligence agent charged with violating US sanctions and money laundering
Federal prosecutors unsealed charges on Wednesday against Andrii Derkach, a Kremlin-linked former Ukrainian lawmaker who repeatedly promoted disinformation about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, for an alleged scheme to launder money and purchase real estate in violation of US sanctions. In 2020, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against Derkach -- who...
New York attorney general defends office's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday defended her office's handling of allegations of sexual harassment against her former chief of staff, saying she believes it treated the claims "aggressively." "I thank the women who came forward, and I want to assure them that they were heard and that...
White House Security Breaches Fast Facts
Here's a selected list of White House intrusions and security breaches. The White House grounds include 18 acres of land. That and the adjacent 52-acre Ellipse to the south belong to President's Park, a national park. The Secret Service is in charge of White House security. According to the White...
Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview. "I've registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office.
