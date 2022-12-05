ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Oregon State not taking 6-6 Florida lightly

In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8

Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Oregon volleyball previews Sweet 16 matchup vs. Nebraska

EUGENE, Ore. — The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - a place where Oregon men's basketball lost in the Sweet 16 in 2019, is the same venue Oregon volleyball will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against Nebraska on Thursday. It's a classic battle of offense versus defense...
LINCOLN, NE
Willamette Pass Resort opens early due to heavy snow

The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
EUGENE, OR
Strangest Things Christmas haunt brings Halloween scares in December

EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
EUGENE, OR
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene-Springfield Fire receives new ladder trucks

EUGENE, Ore. — An early Christmas gift for the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department, as they received two brand new ladder trucks. Friday morning the vehicles were unveiled to the media, allowing us to get up and close and personal with the new tools. They were purchased through Hughes Fire Equipment,...
EUGENE, OR
UPDATE: Missing teen has been found safe

EUGENE, Ore. — Update: As of 9:23 p.m. Eugene Police has confirmed that Josiah has been located and is safe. Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area...
EUGENE, OR
Salem Police investigating grocery store parking lot shooting

SALEM, Ore. — Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a grocery store parking lot shooting in Salem Tuesday night. Tuesday, December 6 at around 9:45 p.m., Salem Police say officers responded to a report of a person in one vehicle firing shots at people in another vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1200 block of Lancaster Dr. SE.
SALEM, OR
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
LANE COUNTY, OR
More than 200 households donate to homeless during cold winter months

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Every winter, the unhoused are faced with life-threatening temperatures and weather. This year, Lane County Health and Human Services and Eugene's First Christian Church kicked off "Operation Winter Survival Stockpile." The operation started last month, and so far, hundreds of households have brought in socks,...
EUGENE, OR
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign shifts focus to online donations

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Salvation Army in Lane County is adapting to changing times, and is now going mostly virtual for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Bell ringers outside of local grocery stores will still be around collecting monetary funds, but there's been a new push to utilize online resources.
LANE COUNTY, OR

