Oregon State not taking 6-6 Florida lightly
In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8
Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
Oregon volleyball previews Sweet 16 matchup vs. Nebraska
EUGENE, Ore. — The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - a place where Oregon men's basketball lost in the Sweet 16 in 2019, is the same venue Oregon volleyball will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against Nebraska on Thursday. It's a classic battle of offense versus defense...
Trent Bray is here to stay, OSU defensive coordinator says he is happy with his position
For the first time since 2012 - 2013, Oregon State’s football team is heading to their second bowl game in consecutive years. But the ground-work for this year's success was laid from the moment head coach Jonathan Smith was hired. Since then, OSU has brought in coaches that have...
Willamette Pass Resort opens early due to heavy snow
The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
Injured hawk discovered in car grille recovers at Cascades Raptor Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Last month, a red-tailed hawk was discovered in the grille of a guest's car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene. The driver noticed he had hit something on the highway, but didn't see anything on his car and kept driving, according to the Cascades Raptor Center.
Strangest Things Christmas haunt brings Halloween scares in December
EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
Eugene-Springfield Fire receives new ladder trucks
EUGENE, Ore. — An early Christmas gift for the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department, as they received two brand new ladder trucks. Friday morning the vehicles were unveiled to the media, allowing us to get up and close and personal with the new tools. They were purchased through Hughes Fire Equipment,...
Family of 5 stranded in the snow overnight while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A family of 5 was rescued by the Marion County Sheriff's Office after they were stranded in the snow overnight while looking for the perfect Christmas tree. On Sunday MCSO deputies were called to assist the family, who were stranded the day before in several...
EWEB Commissioners to consider decommissioning the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday, December 6, the general manager of Eugene Water and Electric Board, Frank Lawson, put forth a recommendation to the board of commissioners about discontinuing the electricity generator at the Leaburg. "In reality, we don't have an option to do nothing," said Lisa Krentz, EWEB...
UPDATE: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. — Update: As of 9:23 p.m. Eugene Police has confirmed that Josiah has been located and is safe. Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area...
Springfield K9 Kirby apprehends car robbery suspect hiding under home's barbeque
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An armed car robbery suspect was apprehended in Springfield with the help of K9 Kirby after the suspect tried to flee from police through the yards of several homes. In a press release, Springfield Police say the man approached a coffee shop employee in the 800...
Cottage Grove post office making changes to its daily hours following reports of vandalism
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The only post office in Cottage Grove has made changes to its PO box lobby hours. According to a letter posted online and on the windows of the post office, "This PO Box lobby is temporarily closed outside of normal retail business hours due to ongoing criminal activity occurring after normal business hours."
Salem Police investigating grocery store parking lot shooting
SALEM, Ore. — Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a grocery store parking lot shooting in Salem Tuesday night. Tuesday, December 6 at around 9:45 p.m., Salem Police say officers responded to a report of a person in one vehicle firing shots at people in another vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1200 block of Lancaster Dr. SE.
Lane County officials met with community members to discuss future mental health center
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Community members and a panel of Lane County officials met Thursday afternoon to discuss a stabilization center, which is set to be built on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Eugene. The center will be a 24/7 mental health facility, open to anyone for any reason...
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
More than 200 households donate to homeless during cold winter months
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Every winter, the unhoused are faced with life-threatening temperatures and weather. This year, Lane County Health and Human Services and Eugene's First Christian Church kicked off "Operation Winter Survival Stockpile." The operation started last month, and so far, hundreds of households have brought in socks,...
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign shifts focus to online donations
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Salvation Army in Lane County is adapting to changing times, and is now going mostly virtual for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Bell ringers outside of local grocery stores will still be around collecting monetary funds, but there's been a new push to utilize online resources.
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in fatal crash that killed EMT
A Eugene man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in a fatal crash that killed an EMT. In September of 2021 Shane McVay was driving a log truck on Highway 126 when the loaded trailer tipped over, killing 25-year-old Sarah Susman and injuring another man.
