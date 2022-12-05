Read full article on original website
Carrboro: Response to Moore County, Solarize Carrboro, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, December 9th. He discussed his response to the infrastructure attack in Moore County, the Solarize Carrboro initiative, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chapel Hill: Legion Road Property, Complete Communities, and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, December 8th. She discussed the Legion Road property, the Complete Communities Initiative, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Affordable Housing and A Park: Chapel Hill Council Charts Future for Legion Road Property
The Chapel Hill Town Council voted to move ahead with maintaining town control of a 36-acre property off Legion Road on Wednesday, setting up the local government to expand park land and reserve space for eventual affordable housing. The approval closed out a four-hour-long meeting and the council’s slate of...
Dark Yonder: A New Literary Journal That’s Pushing the Boundaries of Noir
Story via Arshia Simkin, The Underline, Orange County Arts Commission. As the days grows shorter and night falls earlier, you may find yourself wanting to curl up with a good book — perhaps a pulpy mystery or a heart-racing thriller. Enter Eryk Pruitt, a local bar owner and proprietor...
Orange County Commissioners Select Bedford as New Chair, Approve Process to Fill Vacancy
With Renée Price departing the Orange County Board of Commissioners for the state House, the elected county officials determined on Monday who should replace her immediate leadership role and how to fill her seat. Price currently serves as the chair of the county commissioners, meaning not only will there...
UNC Housekeepers Maintaining Push for More Pay, No More Parking Fees
Kaiser Htoopo says he’s worked at Carolina since 2005. Each day, he cleans specific buildings and coordinates with his supervisor. For eight hours, he and other housekeepers do a variety of tasks – ranging from emptying trash and cleaning bathrooms to intense disinfection following the spread of COVID-19.
The 5:00 News – A UNC Legend Retires, Town Council Meeting, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey present the afternoon news, including UNC Field Hockey Coach Karen Shelton announcing her retirement, a big Chapel Hill Town Council meeting, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chatham Maternity Care Center Gets Temporary Ease
UNC Chatham Hospital assembled a task force of 36 community members and hospital stakeholders in August to investigate solutions for the Maternity Care Center, which at the time was facing major staffing issues and was in danger of closing. UNC Health gave that task force 60 days to come up...
Chapel Hill Police: Brief Franklin Street Foot Chase Leads to Arrest
Those visiting West Franklin Street around lunch time on Thursday may have witnessed a dramatic scene, as Chapel Hill Police officers chased after a man who then ran into a restaurant. A release from the police department shed light on the incident later in the day. Police said officers spotted...
Making a Splash: The Golden Experience
To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
The Morning News: Legion Road, UNC Housekeepers, Karen Shelton
In today’s news: Chapel Hill approves affordable housing at Legion Road, UNC housekeepers push for raises, and a UNC coaching legend retires.
The Innovators: Mary Laci Motley and EATS2SEATS
“The Innovators” is a monthly segment, presented by Town of Chapel Hill Economic Development, designed to shine a spotlight on innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Tune in to 97.9 The Hill and check back on Chapelboro each month to learn about some incredible products and services with local ties, as well as the amazing people behind them!
Police: Driver Charged After Pedestrian Struck in Chapel Hill Crosswalk
The Chapel Hill Police Department reported a pedestrian collision along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday afternoon. A release from the town said police officers responded to a report of a struck pedestrian just before 4 p.m., who was crossing in a crosswalk toward Longview Street. The person was transported to UNC Hospitals for further treatment on what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
UNC Police Make Arrest After Disturbance at Campus Bojangles
The UNC Police Department shared details Wednesday afternoon about an incident that may have frightened campus community members at Bojangles and along South Road. An Alert Carolina message said a 911 call was received just before 9 a.m., saying a person was threatening employees at the restaurant in the Carolina Union with a knife. The individual then left the building and proceeded to threaten a Town of Chapel Hill bus driver.
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: All I Want for Christmas
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three holiday classics performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes eight members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Braedon Spacek, Bella Jackson-Ruybal, Henry Pfeiffer, Kat Adams, Joshua Bosworth, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They discuss their favorite (and least favorite) holiday songs – and House Band director Justin Ellis chats about upcoming shows, including the End of Season shows at Cats Cradle Back Room on December 11 and 18.
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
Tar Heels Share Outpouring of Gratitude for Retiring Coach Karen Shelton
After earning yet another perfect season and national championship to her name on November 20, UNC Field Hockey’s Karen Shelton is going out on top. The program’s head coach announced Wednesday she plans to retire from the sport after UNC conducts a national search for her replacement. After tallying the 10 national titles and becoming the winningest coach in field hockey history with the Tar Heels, Shelton will step aside at — in her own words — “the right time.” She remains the only head coach in UNC Field Hockey history, with the team’s renovated stadium dedicated in her honor.
Chansky’s Notebook: Longo Gonzo
Was Phil Longo looking, hired away or asked to leave?. Yesterday, we talked about the Carolina defense and how it could be weakened moving forward by losses to the transfer portal. That unit has been shredded for years, including the four in Mack Brown’s return. Today, it is the...
UNC Field Hockey Head Coach Karen Shelton Retiring After 42 Seasons
UNC field hockey head coach Karen Shelton, who has won 10 NCAA championships with the program and four in the last five years, is retiring. The program announced Shelton’s retirement on social media Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t have the words for what it has meant to represent the University...
UNC Women’s Basketball Bounces Back With Win Over UNC-Wilmington
The No. 8 UNC women’s basketball team played in Carmichael Arena for the first time in three weeks Wednesday night, and got back on the winning side of things with a 64-42 win against UNC-Wilmington. Three Tar Heels scored in double figures against the Seahawks, led by junior Alyssa...
