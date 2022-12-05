ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

chapelboro.com

UNC Housekeepers Maintaining Push for More Pay, No More Parking Fees

Kaiser Htoopo says he’s worked at Carolina since 2005. Each day, he cleans specific buildings and coordinates with his supervisor. For eight hours, he and other housekeepers do a variety of tasks – ranging from emptying trash and cleaning bathrooms to intense disinfection following the spread of COVID-19.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chatham Maternity Care Center Gets Temporary Ease

UNC Chatham Hospital assembled a task force of 36 community members and hospital stakeholders in August to investigate solutions for the Maternity Care Center, which at the time was facing major staffing issues and was in danger of closing. UNC Health gave that task force 60 days to come up...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Making a Splash: The Golden Experience

To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Innovators: Mary Laci Motley and EATS2SEATS

“The Innovators” is a monthly segment, presented by Town of Chapel Hill Economic Development, designed to shine a spotlight on innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Tune in to 97.9 The Hill and check back on Chapelboro each month to learn about some incredible products and services with local ties, as well as the amazing people behind them!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Police: Driver Charged After Pedestrian Struck in Chapel Hill Crosswalk

The Chapel Hill Police Department reported a pedestrian collision along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday afternoon. A release from the town said police officers responded to a report of a struck pedestrian just before 4 p.m., who was crossing in a crosswalk toward Longview Street. The person was transported to UNC Hospitals for further treatment on what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Police Make Arrest After Disturbance at Campus Bojangles

The UNC Police Department shared details Wednesday afternoon about an incident that may have frightened campus community members at Bojangles and along South Road. An Alert Carolina message said a 911 call was received just before 9 a.m., saying a person was threatening employees at the restaurant in the Carolina Union with a knife. The individual then left the building and proceeded to threaten a Town of Chapel Hill bus driver.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: All I Want for Christmas

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three holiday classics performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes eight members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Braedon Spacek, Bella Jackson-Ruybal, Henry Pfeiffer, Kat Adams, Joshua Bosworth, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They discuss their favorite (and least favorite) holiday songs – and House Band director Justin Ellis chats about upcoming shows, including the End of Season shows at Cats Cradle Back Room on December 11 and 18.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program

More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Tar Heels Share Outpouring of Gratitude for Retiring Coach Karen Shelton

After earning yet another perfect season and national championship to her name on November 20, UNC Field Hockey’s Karen Shelton is going out on top. The program’s head coach announced Wednesday she plans to retire from the sport after UNC conducts a national search for her replacement. After tallying the 10 national titles and becoming the winningest coach in field hockey history with the Tar Heels, Shelton will step aside at — in her own words — “the right time.” She remains the only head coach in UNC Field Hockey history, with the team’s renovated stadium dedicated in her honor.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chansky’s Notebook: Longo Gonzo

Was Phil Longo looking, hired away or asked to leave?. Yesterday, we talked about the Carolina defense and how it could be weakened moving forward by losses to the transfer portal. That unit has been shredded for years, including the four in Mack Brown’s return. Today, it is the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Field Hockey Head Coach Karen Shelton Retiring After 42 Seasons

UNC field hockey head coach Karen Shelton, who has won 10 NCAA championships with the program and four in the last five years, is retiring. The program announced Shelton’s retirement on social media Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t have the words for what it has meant to represent the University...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Women’s Basketball Bounces Back With Win Over UNC-Wilmington

The No. 8 UNC women’s basketball team played in Carmichael Arena for the first time in three weeks Wednesday night, and got back on the winning side of things with a 64-42 win against UNC-Wilmington. Three Tar Heels scored in double figures against the Seahawks, led by junior Alyssa...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

