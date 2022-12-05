After earning yet another perfect season and national championship to her name on November 20, UNC Field Hockey’s Karen Shelton is going out on top. The program’s head coach announced Wednesday she plans to retire from the sport after UNC conducts a national search for her replacement. After tallying the 10 national titles and becoming the winningest coach in field hockey history with the Tar Heels, Shelton will step aside at — in her own words — “the right time.” She remains the only head coach in UNC Field Hockey history, with the team’s renovated stadium dedicated in her honor.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO