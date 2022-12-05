Read full article on original website
777BossTown1
4d ago
Whatever, BB had a two decade run and he drafted TB so they down right now so what? No true fan who understands the game ate going to throw him under the bus, kick rocks everyone still mad he dominated for 20 years and I love it!HATERS!!!
Reply(1)
5
Related
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Raiders fans have wild group brawl after heartbreaking loss to Rams (Videos)
Some Raiders fans processed their stunning loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football by fighting on the concourse at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders spent much of the last week talking about the progress they’d made on a three-game winning streak. It seemed like they’d turned a corner.
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
John Lynch Announces Surprising Decision On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Friday. While today's decision might bring 49ers fans hope for a potential Garoppolo postseason return, San Francisco is appearing to temper expectations on that front. Lynch ...
How Bill Belichick Responded To Vance Joseph’s Matt Patricia Comments
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort. Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.
Bill Belichick Salary: How Much Patriots Head Coach Reportedly Makes
Despite once saying he wouldn’t do so, Bill Belichick now is coaching in his 70s and hasn’t given any indication that he plans to retire anytime soon. Love of football and the pursuit of Don Shula’s wins record both probably have something to do with it. So...
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
CBS Sports
Bill Belichick says there won't be major changes to Patriots offense, feels good about system despite woes
The New England Patriots offense has struggled this season, but head coach Bill Belichick does not plan to change much about their system. The future Hall of Fame coach says at this point, only minor changes would be implemented. As the Patriots get ready to face the Arizona Cardinals this...
Patriots Under Pressure: Mac Jones, New England Facing Must-Win at Arizona
The New England Patriots must show immediate improvement to remain in the 2022 playoff race in the AFC.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Ex-OC Charlie Weiss: ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
FOXBORO — From 2000-04, the New England Patriots offense operated under the direction of offensive coordinator Charlie Weis. Operating under the famed Erhardt-Perkins offensive system, Weis played a significant role in developing quarterback Tom Brady into arguably the best to ever play the position. His innovative strategy and play-calling helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl victories (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) during his time in New England.
Former Knicks coach Larry Brown steps down at Memphis due to health concerns
Former New York Knicks head coach Larry Brown stepped down from his position with the University of Memphis men’s basketball team due to “ongoing health concerns” on Friday. Brown, 82, a New York native, joined head coach Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant in 2021 before he moved over to an advisory role this past offseason. The school stated that Brown’s health issues are “not considered serious.” Hardaway, who played for Brown in New York from 2005-2006, wished his former coach “a speedy recovery.” “Having Coach Brown as part of our program over the last year-and-a-half was very impactful on our student-athletes and...
Phillies Swipe Enigmatic Prospect From Red Sox In Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have taken advantage in a flaw to Major League Baseball’s prospect system, and it’s coming at the expense of the Boston Red Sox. The Rule 5 draft took place Wednesday, allowing teams to pluck prospects from minor league systems across baseball in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. Garrett Whitlock, one of the Red Sox’s premier arms, is a famous Rule 5 selection from the New York Yankees in 2020 and has become a key piece in Boston’s future. As they do every year, the Red Sox saw players come and go during the affair, but no selection was more perplexing than that of Noah Song.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Cardinals injury report: Meyers misses Thursday's practice
Five New England Patriots starters were sidelined during Thursday's practice ahead of their Week 14 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was held out due to concussion protocol. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness), running back Damien Harris (thigh), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) also were absent.
Why isn’t College GameDay at the 2022 Army-Navy game?
College GameDay had been at the annual Army-Navy game every year since 2014 but won’t be in Philadelphia in 2022. Why is that happening?. Given its standalone Saturday every season, there is nothing quite like the annual Army-Navy game. When the Black Knights and Midshipmen face off it’s always a phenomenal scene as students and servicemembers alike gather at a big neutral site for a tradition-filled and triple-option-centric game that everyone tunes in for and respects.
3 Lions Ruled Out against Vikings
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 14 injury report released Friday.
Nick Sirianni comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors as Eagles speculation grows
Odell Beckham Jr. was floated as an option for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Nick Sirianni commented on the matter Friday afternoon. Considering how long OBJ has been a free agent, just about every team has been mentioned as a potential landing spot at this juncture. Enter the Philadelphia Eagles, and...
Mets free agency moves only make Braves look wiser with their money
The New York Mets threw a lot of money to ace Justin Verlander, but compared to the Atlanta Braves payroll, it’s certainly not a good look. The Mets recently lost their ace Jacob deGrom, so in return, they made a big splash on the market by signing Justin Verlander. Last season, they signed Max Scherzer, and according to Paul Hembekides of ESPN, New York will pay the two a combined $173.3 million over the next two seasons.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4