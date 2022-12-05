ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State not taking 6-6 Florida lightly

In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon volleyball previews Sweet 16 matchup vs. Nebraska

EUGENE, Ore. — The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - a place where Oregon men's basketball lost in the Sweet 16 in 2019, is the same venue Oregon volleyball will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against Nebraska on Thursday. It's a classic battle of offense versus defense...
LINCOLN, NE
Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
EUGENE, OR
Colletto named Hornung Award winner

The awards continue to pour in for Oregon State football. Wednesday, Jack Colletto, also known as Jack-hammer Colletto, the Swiss army knife for the Beavers was awarded the Paul Hornung Award; which is given to college football's most versatile player. Colletto showed up to OSU in 2018 as a quarterback,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene-Springfield Fire receives new ladder trucks

EUGENE, Ore. — An early Christmas gift for the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department, as they received two brand new ladder trucks. Friday morning the vehicles were unveiled to the media, allowing us to get up and close and personal with the new tools. They were purchased through Hughes Fire Equipment,...
EUGENE, OR
State provides $22 million grant to help solve child care crisis

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Since the pandemic, the lack of accessible and affordable child care in Lane County has impacted families and employers. But a $22 million state grant will go toward building more child care facilities across Oregon. Holly Mar-Conte, Onward Eugene's child care strategist, says this will...
LANE COUNTY, OR
More than 200 households donate to homeless during cold winter months

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Every winter, the unhoused are faced with life-threatening temperatures and weather. This year, Lane County Health and Human Services and Eugene's First Christian Church kicked off "Operation Winter Survival Stockpile." The operation started last month, and so far, hundreds of households have brought in socks,...
EUGENE, OR
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign shifts focus to online donations

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Salvation Army in Lane County is adapting to changing times, and is now going mostly virtual for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Bell ringers outside of local grocery stores will still be around collecting monetary funds, but there's been a new push to utilize online resources.
