Anne Arundel County, MD

whatsupmag.com

Anne Arundel Names Acting Director of Dept of Public Works

Annapolis, MD - County Executive Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works (DPW) announces Karen Henry will serve as the Acting Director. “Karen is a seasoned county employee and talented leader who understands the needs and inner-workings of the department,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I look forward to Karen’s leadership as she transitions into this new role.”
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office

December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline

Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Calvin Ball appoints 4 senior staff members for 2nd term

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. They include Angela Cabellon, chief of staff; Brian Shelter, deputy chief of staff; Felix Facchine, assistant chief of staff; and Brandee Ganz, chief administrative officer. “Angela, Brian, Felix, and Brandee...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
Shore News Network

Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, MD – An Anne Arundel County resident picked up a $50,000 second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off game. He purchased a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex, and realized that he had matched the numbers for the big prize. 57-year-old acquired the winning instant ticket at his usual haunt, Parole Liquors, located at 2125 Forest Drive in Annapolis. The big prize caught his attention when he scratched off the instant ticket while still in the store. A clerk confirmed the resident’s big win after he showed him the scratch-off. On Dec. 7, the player visited Maryland The post Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

