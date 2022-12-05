Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupmag.com
Anne Arundel Names Acting Director of Dept of Public Works
Annapolis, MD - County Executive Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works (DPW) announces Karen Henry will serve as the Acting Director. “Karen is a seasoned county employee and talented leader who understands the needs and inner-workings of the department,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I look forward to Karen’s leadership as she transitions into this new role.”
Baltimore Times
Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office
December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Committee to map out new vision for White Marsh Town Center
A new task force is set to map out a new vision for White Marsh Town Center, especially the struggling White Marsh Mall
Hundreds more children to gain access to school buses in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Hundreds of students within Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) will have access to school transportation services starting next week. The increase comes as the second phase of the district's Alternative Vehicle Program is implemented. According to a release from the school district, more...
newsfromthestates.com
As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level
Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly (R) chats with reporters Dec. 5 after swearing-in ceremony at Harford Community College. A GOP strategist believes the party's renewal will start at the local level. Photo by William J. Ford. As Maryland Republicans prepare to gather at the Maryland Live! Casino Saturday to elect...
baltimorebrew.com
If Mosby’s pension bill ever comes back, the compensation commission must review it
The unseemliness around the recent attempt to ram through accelerated vesting for elected officials shows why Baltimore voters opted to create the review panel back in 2006 [OP-ED] Although Bill 22-0292 appears dead and buried, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby’s threat to resurrect it in the future merits one...
blocbyblocknews.com
Community Organizing Leads Baltimore Mayor To Remove Road Barriers To Historic Black Neighborhood
Mayor Brandon Scott ordered the removal of barriers on the roadway at Roland Water Tower last Tuesday after residents complained that the obstructions blocked access to the historic Black neighborhood, Hoes Heights, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. Why were the road blockages significant?. The city originally closed the roads...
Bay Journal
Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline
Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
WJLA
'Grateful' John D.B. Carr sworn in as Prince George's County's next sheriff
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County native and University of Maryland graduate John D.B. Carr was sworn in as the county's next sheriff Tuesday in Upper Marlboro. Carr is a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology & Criminal...
wypr.org
Councilman Ryan Dorsey will introduce a charter amendment to repeal voter approved term limits
A Baltimore City councilman will introduce a charter amendment to repeal Question K, a ballot measure passed overwhelmingly in November that limits City Hall officials to two terms in office. Should 3rd District Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s charter amendment receive approval from the council and mayor, the earliest it would appear...
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Admits To Obtaining Phone Records, Stalking Ex
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry has reached a plea agreement admitting that he obtained confidential phone records to stalk two romantic partners, federal officials announced.Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty on Friday, Dec. 9 to two counts of fraud in connection with o…
Business Monthly
Calvin Ball appoints 4 senior staff members for 2nd term
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. They include Angela Cabellon, chief of staff; Brian Shelter, deputy chief of staff; Felix Facchine, assistant chief of staff; and Brandee Ganz, chief administrative officer. “Angela, Brian, Felix, and Brandee...
Newly elected Harford County Councilmember not invited to swearing in ceremony
Jacob Bennett, a Democrat elected to represent Harford County's District F on the County Council was not invited to today's Inauguration and swearing in ceremony.
weaa.org
Political analyst talks pension bill veto, roles of Baltimore City Council-members
On Monday, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott criticizing his veto of a bill that would allow elected officials to be eligible for pensions in 8 years instead of 12. John Dedie, political analyst joins Gabe Ortis to discuss the push back from...
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
City Councilman proposes repealing term limits amid battle over pensions
One Baltimore City Council member is hoping to repeal Question K one month after it was overwhelmingly approved by voters.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, MD – An Anne Arundel County resident picked up a $50,000 second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off game. He purchased a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex, and realized that he had matched the numbers for the big prize. 57-year-old acquired the winning instant ticket at his usual haunt, Parole Liquors, located at 2125 Forest Drive in Annapolis. The big prize caught his attention when he scratched off the instant ticket while still in the store. A clerk confirmed the resident’s big win after he showed him the scratch-off. On Dec. 7, the player visited Maryland The post Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 men killed hours apart Thursday in Dorchester County
Police are investigating two homicides that happened a few hours apart on the Eastern Shore on Thursday evening.
Comments / 2