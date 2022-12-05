December 8, 2022 – Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale has been named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, this prestigious award highlights the nation’s top inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) based on quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodation and amenities. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation facilities, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, were part of this study. The rankings feature the top 255 centers nationwide.

