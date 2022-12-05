Read full article on original website
Holy Cross Health Named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022 List
December 8, 2022 – Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale has been named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, this prestigious award highlights the nation’s top inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) based on quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodation and amenities. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation facilities, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, were part of this study. The rankings feature the top 255 centers nationwide.
Timothy Nowack, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as General Surgeon
December 9, 2022 – General surgeon Timothy Nowack, M.D., joins Baptist Health, specializing in minimally invasive, bariatric and robotic surgery. Inspired to join the healthcare field by his mother who is a labor and delivery nurse, he became interested in surgery after seeing the immediate effect on the quality of lives for patients. During his surgical training, he worked extensively with DaVinci robotic platform and seeks to incorporate the latest technological advancements for the best surgical outcomes.
National MS Society Names Event Chairwomen for 40th Annual MS Gala
The National MS Society announced today that Monica Goldstein of Boca Raton will Chair the 40th Annual MS Gala luncheon on January 20th, 2023, at Boca West Country Club. Monica brings a wealth of experience to her role having previously chaired the Gala in 2007 and 2008. In 2009, the Society recognized Monica as the Hope Award Honoree, and she has been serving as an honorary chair since 2010. Honorary co-chairs Carrie Schulman and lla Davidoff join Monica in her leadership for this wonderful philanthropic event.
MILES FOR MIGRAINE 2 MILE WALK/5K RUN/ RELAX EVENT
December 6, 2022 – Miles for Migraine, a 501(c)(3) organization, will hold its second annual race in Miami’s Tropical Park. The event is a timed 5K run and 2 Mile Walk beginning at 8:30AM. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate. Awards will be distributed for the...
HCA Florida University Hospital Earns Advanced Primary Stroke Center Designation
December 8, 2022 – HCA Florida University Hospital, a 165-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, has been named an Advanced Primary Stroke Center by accreditation group The Joint Commission. University Hospital underwent a rigorous, onsite review on October 3, 2022....
Sylvester Receives Approval to Build World-Class Myeloma Research Institute
December 7, 2022 – Two years ago, when C. Ola Landgren, M.D., Ph.D., joined Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to lead the myeloma program, he told Sylvester’s Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., that his goal was to establish a “top three” U.S. myeloma program within five years.
Son’s Kidney Donation to Mom Marks 100th Kidney Transplant Performed this Year at Memorial Transplant Institute
Only program in Broward County to offer pediatric and adult kidney transplants. More than triples the number of lives saved within one year. Achieves one of the shortest ‘time to transplant’ in Florida. December 8, 2022 – “I got tired of seeing her suffer, so I asked them...
Researchers at Sylvester, Frost School Receive $2.6M Federal Grant to Study Mindfulness and Music Therapy
Researchers with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and the University’s Frost School of Music are using a $2.6 million federal grant to study how mindfulness and music therapy can alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression, reduce treatment-related symptoms, and improve quality of life for cancer patients and survivors.
