Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.
World Cup quarterfinals: Morocco on the verge of history against Portugal as Kylian Mbappé’s France face England
Morocco already caused the upset of the round of 16 when it beat Spain on penalties to make it to the quarterfinals for the first time in its history, but the North Africans will have to replicate their heroics if they want to get past a reinvigorated Portugal. Later in...
Neymar ties Pelé’s record but loses again at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar walked off the field with teammate Dani Alves by his side, tears still rolling down the Brazil forward’s cheeks. Other players had already tried to console Neymar as he cried while sitting near midfield, head down, hiding his face. There wasn’t much...
Morocco’s diaspora in Europe rallies behind World Cup squad
BRUSSELS (AP) — Morocco has the highest proportion of players born overseas for any team playing at the World Cup, with 14 of the 26-man squad born overseas. The team reflects the Moroccan diaspora in Europe. Some 5 million Moroccans live abroad, with the majority in European countries including France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy. In Brussels, immigrants and their descendants have united behind the Atlas Lions and will once again be rooting for them on Saturday against Portugal when Morocco tries to become the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.
Martinez is Argentina’s shootout star again at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Emiliano Martinez pulled up his shorts and danced a jig in front of Argentina’s fans. Once again he was Argentina’s penalty-shootout star and this time it was at the World Cup. Martinez made diving saves off penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis in a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. It’s not the first time he led Argentina to victory in a shootout. Last year in the Copa America semifinals, the Aston Villa goalkeeper opted for an unconventional, controversial strategy to stop shots from Dávinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona as Argentina won 3-2 on penalties.
England vs France prediction: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. The 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But France hold other threats, including the versatile Antoine Griezmann and...
Morocco coach skeptical World Cup can open door to Europe
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco coach Walid Regragui has guided his team to the World Cup quarterfinals. It’s the first time an Arab nation has advanced that far in the tournament. One might think that would be enough to get him linked to a top European job. Regragui isn’t so sure. He sounded skeptical Friday when asked if he is helping change perceptions about coaches from the region. The coach said that “maybe it’s a cultural question. Maybe it’s a mentality.” Regragui is part of a progressive wave at this World Cup with all five African teams led by coaches from their home country.
Croatia wins yet another penalty shootout at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Count on Croatia to make it through when it comes down to a penalty shootout at the World Cup. The Croats have now won two already at the tournament in Qatar and won two others four years ago in Russia. The latest shootout knocked five-time champion Brazil out of the World Cup. Croatia won 4-2 after a 1-1 draw through extra time. Croatia needed penalties to beat Denmark in the round of 16 four years ago and then defeated host Russia by the same means in the quarterfinals before eventually losing to France in regulation time in the final. Japan was sent home in the round of 16 this year before Brazil followed.
England coach lets captain Kane do final World Cup pep talk
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate has nothing to tell his players just before they leave the locker room to play France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. That’s his choice. Southgate prefers players to take control and cites his own playing experience of managers who could “mess it up” by talking too much before kickoff. The England coach was asked Friday for insight into what he’s going to tell players just before they face the defending champion. Southgate says “Nothing at all.” Captain Harry Kane does the final prematch talk.
‘Our pride’: Morocco keeps Africa’s hope alive in World Cup
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — For many in Africa, Morocco’s underdog performance is the best story in the World Cup so far, with the hopes of the continent soaring ahead of the match on Saturday against Portugal. Across the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, African fans are excited that Morocco has become the fourth team from an African country to ever qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals, and the first in a dozen years. Morocco’s advance also has cast rays of hope for other teams on the continent, with some like South Sudan Football Association president saying African teams can be World Cup champions.
Brazil fans back home shocked after World Cup elimination
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil soccer fans have been shocked into silence back home after the national team was eliminated by Croatia from the World Cup. The mood in Sao Paolo and Rio Janeiro was festive at first after Neymar put Brazil ahead in extra time. But then it quickly turned somber after the Croatians equalized and then won a penalty shootout in Qatar on Friday.
What TV channel is England vs France on?
England will look to make it into a third straight semi-final at a major tournament as they go up against France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Gareth Southgate led the Three Lions to their first final-four spot since 1996 when he guided them to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, before going one further at last summer’s Euros – where England fell to Italy on penalties in the final.France represent arguably the toughest challenge for this iteration of England, however, having won the World Cup in Russia and already broken the curse of defending champions exiting in...
Pelé sends message of support to Neymar after World Cup exit
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé has congratulated Neymar for matching his national team scoring record and commiserated with the player for his World Cup exit. Pelé has been hospitalized while being treated for a respiratory infection. He posted his message on Instagram after Brazil lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout at the tournament in Qatar. The 82-year-old Pelé writes “I cheered for you every day and I can finally congratulate you for reaching my number of goals with Brazil.” Neymar scored Brazil’s only goal against Croatia to give him 77 for the national team. The Croats later won the shootout 4-2 after a 1-1 draw.
Outnumbered Dutch eliminated in Louis van Gaal’s finale
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands remains without a World Cup title, losing to Argentina 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw in the quarterfinals. The Oranje overcame a two-goal deficit on goals by Wout Weghorst in the 83rd minute and the 11th minute of stoppage time. But the Dutch lost to Argentina on penalty kicks, just like in the 2014 semifinal. A three-time World Cup finalist, the Netherlands still seeks its first world title.
Kylian Mbappé is reaching speeds of 22 miles per hour at the World Cup. Can anyone stop him?
Ahead of its World Cup quarterfinal against France, England has a problem to solve. Namely, how to stop the tournament’s top scorer, Kylian Mbappé, from adding to his tally. “Nineteen other teams in [France’s] Ligue 1 — and others in the Champions League — have been waiting for...
European Parliament vice president expelled by party amid corruption probe involving Gulf nation
Eva Kaili, one of the European Parliament’s vice presidents, has been expelled by her political party in Greece amid a corruption probe. The Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), one of Greece’s main opposition parties, said in a statement Friday: “Following the latest developments and the investigation by Belgian authorities into corruption of European officials, MEP Eva Kaili is expelled from PASOK-Movement of change by decision of President Nikos Androulakis.”
US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
A leading American sports reporter, who last month had a run-in with Qatar's World Cup organisers over a rainbow LGBTQ shirt, died while covering a tense quarter-final match Friday, his family said. - World Cup 'stress' - Organisers did not mention an incident just before the November 21 match between the United States and Wales when Wahl was stopped as he entered the stadium for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.
Japanese pair edges Americans to win Grand Prix Final gold
Japanese pairs skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara narrowly edged Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at the Grand Prix Final on Friday in a rematch of their head-to-head showdown won by the Americans at the world championships. In the women’s competition, world champ Kaori Sakamoto of Japan leads after the the short program with a score of 75.86 points. Mai Mihara is second with 74.58 while Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx broke up a Japanese sweep of the top three spots. And in the rhythm dance, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada scored 85.93 to edge U.S. duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates by less than half a point. Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri are in third.
