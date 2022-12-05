Read full article on original website
Two of the world’s great soccer powers collide in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals with a shot to be one of the last four teams standing. Argentina and the Netherlands will tangle in a showdown set for a 2 p.m. ET kick on FS1 with live streams available through FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, along with DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial).
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Iconic Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and the reporters later were told that Wahl had died. Wahl tweeted on Wednesday that he had celebrated his birthday that day. American reporters who knew Wahl said he was 49. “We could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists,” the U.S. Soccer Federation said in a statement. “Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us.”
Abhimanyu Easwaran has already been called up as the injured Rohit Sharma's replacement
