Nashville, TN

2022 college football: Final BCS simulated top 25 rankings

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its regular season Nov. 26.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Following Week 14 and conference championship weekend, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used in the Football Bowl Subdivision from 1998 to 2013 to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.

Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game on Jan. 4, 1999, in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Below are BCS Know How’s simulated top 25 BCS rankings ahead of bowl season. For the season’s final rankings, BCS Know How released rankings for the top 35 teams.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Craig Jones /Allsport
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Jacob Kupferman/CSM
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

