Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Joe Manchin's Prayers Were Answered
The West Virginia senator had wished for an end to the 50-50 tied Senate—even if Raphael Warnock's win means Manchin won't be kingmaker in the chamber anymore.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Washington Examiner
AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed
The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Gary Franks: Selecting House speaker should not be that hard
The House Republicans are poised to do the unimaginable — prove to the nation that as bad and incompetent as the Democrats have been lately, the GOP could actually be worse. Could showing harmony on the first day of the new Congress by smoothly electing a House speaker be all that hard? The road map is easy enough. Your elected Conference Leader becomes Speaker of the House if you are...
Bad news piles up for candidate Trump
Having launched a new bid for the White House, Donald Trump has not been met with the energy he had been hoping for. Having hoped to ride a Republican "red wave" in the midterm elections last month, Trump instead found himself high and dry after most of the noteworthy candidates he backed were defeated.
The Georgia Republican Unscathed by Walker’s Defeat
ATLANTA — As Republicans smarting from Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia continue the process of assigning blame, one man seems to be conspicuously above reproach: Gov. Brian P. Kemp.
