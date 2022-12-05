Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
counton2.com
‘Kids will be killed’ written on rock thrown into Charlotte daycare by suspect accused of shooting, injuring park ranger: Warrant
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new search warrant details how local and federal authorities connected two separate violent crimes in Charlotte that ultimately led to an arrest. Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, was taken into custody by CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI on Monday, Dec. 5, and charged...
counton2.com
Kings Mountain casino found in violation of federal law; could face temporary closure
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A notice of violation against Kings Mountain’s newest casino was issued by the chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission, E. Sequoyah Simermeyer, on Wednesday. Located 30 minutes west of Charlotte, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened its sportsbook lounge, allowing...
counton2.com
Mooresville family inspires many, go viral documenting living with Alzheimer’s
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville family is documenting what it’s like to live with Alzheimer’s Disease, inspiring hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Joshua Pettit has been taking care of his mother, Betty, for the past nine years. He has surpassed a quarter-million followers...
