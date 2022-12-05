Read full article on original website
Fuzzy Bumbles
4d ago
“she says she fears someone is trying to get her.” Do ya think? Honey, its a pretty safe bet they know who you are. Perhaps you should think twice about the fine fellas you associate with?
WISN
Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'
MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
Postal worker shot and killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
A 44-year-old United States Postal Carrier was shot and killed near 65th and Lancaster Friday night. Milwaukee police say the man had over 18 years of service.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Seven-Year-Old Wounded In Bedroom
A 7-year-old Milwaukee boy is recovering after being shot while sitting in his bedroom. Police say the shooting happened last night near 91st and Hampton. Witnesses say the bullet came into the house from the outside. Detectives say the shot came from a car, but there’s no description of the...
Family identifies woman, child found dead inside submerged car
Family identified the 25-year-old Milwaukee woman and seven-year-old girl that were found dead inside their submerged car in Northridge Lake in Brown Deer on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fight, shooting on Milwaukee's south side; man injured
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a fight on the city's south side Thursday, Dec. 8. The incident happened near 5th and Layton shortly after noon. The victim, 30, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
WISN
Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
WISN
Bodies of a Milwaukee woman and child found in car on Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say the bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found inside a car submerged in Northridge Lake. Police added they responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near 71st Street and Brown Deer Road after a person noticed the car in the water. The car was pulled out and the bodies were discovered. The identities of the girl and the woman have not been revealed.
7-year-old Milwaukee boy sitting in his bedroom shot near 91st and Hampton
A seven-year-old boy was shot inside his home near 91st and Hampton in Milwaukee Wednesday night. Milwaukee police said around 8:45 p.m. an unknown suspect shot at the home.
Warrant issued after accused reckless driver in Milwaukee is a no-show in court
A man facing more than 40 traffic-related violations and a civil lawsuit filed by the City of Milwaukee did not appear at the scheduled court date Friday prompting an arrest warrant.
Rise in teen homicides: Milwaukee leaders come together to discuss
Milwaukee leaders, organizations and activists came together Thursday night for a last-minute meeting to address teen homicides and violence. They called it a "state of emergency."
19-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 8th and Madison
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to 8th and Madison on Wednesday. Milwaukee police responded to the area for a shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have safely located a critically missing man. There was concern after William Rogers was last seen in the area of N. 42nd Street and W. Nash Street. He was last heard from on Dec. 5. Anyone with information is asked to call...
seehafernews.com
Report: Racine’s So-Called Dating App Predator Had Body In Home
We’re getting a few more answers about the second death investigation tied to Racine’s so-called dating app predator. Racine Police found a body inside the home that Timothy Olson used to share with his mother. The M.E.’s office was at the home on November 8th, and neighbors say...
CBS 58
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to death of 2 people near 70th and Brown Deer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area near 70th and W. Brown Deer Road Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, for two deaths. Several emergency vehicles are on scene, along with a car off the road near Northridge Lake. This is a developing story. Stick...
Woman killed in shooting near 19th and Wright
A woman has died following a shooting near 19th and Wright, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed.
wwisradio.com
A Few More Answers Into Racine Death Investigation
(Racine, WI) — We’re getting a few more answers about the second death investigation tied to Racine’s so-called dating app predator. Channel 12 last night reported that Racine Police found a body inside the home that Olson used to share with his mother. The M.E.’s office was at the home on November 8th, and neighbors say there were also a lot of cops. Olson is also a person of interest in the death of a South Milwaukee woman. The theory there is that he may have tried to roofie her. Olson is in jail on an unrelated kidnapping charge.
YAHOO!
The story of a young mother, a fire and a Milwaukee landlord
April 11, 2013, 5:19 p.m., 7750 West Hicks Street, West Allis, Wisconsin. In West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb once dominated by a factory that long ago manufactured steam engines, ore crushers and kilns, a man living on West Hicks Street opens his back door to let the dog out and sees smoke.
wuwm.com
Juvenile detention center planned for Milwaukee's northwest side moves a step forward
Plans for a new state-built juvenile detention facility on Milwaukee's northwest side are moving ahead. But the project still has to clear several hurdles. Wednesday, the city's Granville Advisory Committee endorsed the project, on a vote of 2-0, with two abstentions. The vote came after the Wisconsin Department of Corrections...
Three killed in Watertown house fire
Three people were killed in a Watertown house fire overnight, the Watertown Police Department confirmed.
