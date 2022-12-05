(Racine, WI) — We’re getting a few more answers about the second death investigation tied to Racine’s so-called dating app predator. Channel 12 last night reported that Racine Police found a body inside the home that Olson used to share with his mother. The M.E.’s office was at the home on November 8th, and neighbors say there were also a lot of cops. Olson is also a person of interest in the death of a South Milwaukee woman. The theory there is that he may have tried to roofie her. Olson is in jail on an unrelated kidnapping charge.

RACINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO