Callum Wilson absent from England training due to minor muscle strain

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
Callum Wilson did not join England’s other non-starters at training on Monday due to a minor muscle strain.

The Newcastle striker has made two substitute appears in Qatar and was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 3-0 World Cup last-16 win against Senegal.

England’s starters worked inside the following day at their Al Wakrah Sports Complex base, where the rest of the group worked outside with Gareth Southgate and his coaches.

Wilson was the only absentee from the session for non-starters, with a slight niggle meaning the striker sat out as a precaution.

England are set to have a day off on Tuesday before preparations ramp up ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France.

