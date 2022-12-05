ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says

A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear in an unprovoked attack aboard a New York City subway train in Manhattan on Thursday. Police said the incident happened at around 3:15 am on the southbound 6 train as it approached the 33rd Street and Park Avenue station. “A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear by the suspect in an unprovoked attack,” police said. Detectives released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video. No arrests have been made. The post 66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Teen busted after NYC woman dragged by her neck off subway bench in unprovoked attack

A teen surrendered to cops after he and four pals allegedly dragged a woman by the neck off a Brooklyn subway bench in an unprovoked attack this week, authorities said early Thursday.  The 16-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, turned himself in at the 78th Precinct Wednesday night in connection to the Sunday morning assault on a 25-year-old woman at the Grand Army Plaza station, cops said.  He was charged with strangulation, according to cops. Previous 1 of 2 Next The woman was sitting on the bench on the southbound No. 2 train platform around 12:45 a.m. when the crew approached her from behind, authorities said.  The group surrounded the victim and dragged her by the neck off the bench without warning before fleeing, cops said. She was treated at the scene by EMS.  The NYPD late Tuesday released surveillance photos showing the five suspects walking on the subway platform. The four others were still being sought Thursday. The arrested teen has no prior arrests, cops said. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens man accused of stabbing brother to death

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of stabbing his 25-year-old brother to death after the two got into a fight in their Jamaica home over the summer, authorities said Thursday. Henrry Gutierrez, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing in connection to the July 17 […]
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Driver accused of intentionally mowing down NYC woman charged with murder

The driver accused of “intentionally” mowing down a woman after a wild knife fight outside a Queens nightclub surrendered to cops this week, authorities said.  Eddie Eason, 25, showed up at the 102nd Precinct station house with his lawyer Wednesday morning and was slapped with a murder charge for running over Tiara Graham, 31, on Sept. 24, cops said.  Eason, of East New York, was driving a white sedan when he rammed into Graham at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, cops said.  Police arrived to find Graham lying in the roadway with massive body...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man has $150K in jewelry stolen in NYC subway station: NYPD

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the location of the subway station. CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is missing $150,000 worth of jewelry after thieves switched his backpack while he retrieved his MetroCard from his wallet at the Canal Street and Broadway Station, according to police. The man, 52, told police […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck

A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy