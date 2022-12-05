ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William, Kate To Reportedly 'Fight Back' Against Prince Harry, Meghan's 'Unfounded Claims' In Netflix Documentary

 4 days ago

After the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," many believe the royal feud will worsen. With the explosive revelations that the experts think the Sussexes will unveil, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly ready to fight back.

Prince William, and Kate

The trailer dropped when Prince William and Kate Middleton were in the U.S., which many saw as strategically timed, trying to snatch the attention from the Cambridges themselves. Though the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall just shrugged, they may not let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims against the royal family slide.

The tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Firm continuously rises due to the threat their docuseries brings and the former's upcoming memoir, "Spare." But as the comments and revelations about this feud usually come from the former senior royals, who stepped down from their royal roles in 2020, the Wales may finally break the royal rule of not speaking publicly about family drama and break their silence over it, per Cosmopolitan.

