Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder

By Michael Connor
 4 days ago

The Astros are still a man short in the outfield and they are reportedly talking with a free agent as we have reached the Winter Meetings. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the following on the Astros in his latest news and notes column:

”The Astros, aggressive since winning the World Series with the signing of Abreu and reliever Rafael Montero (three years, $34.5 million), are strongly pursuing All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and talking to outfielder Andrew Benintendi.”

Nightengale also mentioned their desire to keep Justin Verlander, but does not make it sound like it is likely:

“The Astros would like to retain Verlander, but have shown no inclination of competing with the Mets and Dodgers for his services, particularly with their deep and talented rotation”

Photo: Getty Images

