Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program:Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision
On Thursday morning, the world got some huge news as WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released from a Russian penal colony after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. The United States secured Griner’s release with a prisoner swap that sent Griner home in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sent Read more... The post Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
POLITICO
Trump Org convicted
Guilty on all counts. A Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization in a years-long tax fraud scheme, delivering guilty verdicts on each of 17 criminal charges brought against two units of the former president’s company. It took two days of deliberations, and careful consideration by a jury that asked...
Private RNC member emails reveal anger at Trump, frustration with McDaniel’s response to him
In missives sent to all 168 members, several committeemen expressed horror with the Nick Fuentes dinner. One wanted the chair to speak out.
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Washington Examiner
AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed
The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
POLITICO
Some Florida Republicans flip on gay marriage vote
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashback— Nearly five months ago, Florida Republicans were split over a bill that would write same-sex marriage into federal law, and protect interracial marriages. Six GOP members from the state voted for the bill when it came up in July — just a few months before they were all on the 2022 ballot.
POLITICO
Sinema shakes up the Senate
YOU CAN GO YOUR OWN WAY: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent, Burgess scoops this morning. “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” the Arizona lawmaker told him in a 45-minute interview. Whether or not she sticks to that will be pivotal to Democrats’ control of the upper chamber next session, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was expecting to have a cut-and-dried 51-senator majority. Now it’s 50-49 … and Sinema.
POLITICO
The Washington-Wall Street ‘woke’ war has only just begun
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
House plots a consequential day
DECEMBER TO REMEMBER? House Democrats are feeling cautiously optimistic they'll be able to clear the must-pass defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, before leaving town after a major swerve in their intended plans late Wednesday. Lawmakers will now consider the massive, 4,400 page military policy bill under an expedited process that allows it to pass with a two-thirds majority in the House, known as suspension of the rules. With some progressives normally against the sprawling package and some Republicans likely wary of bailing out the Democrats, this will be an interesting and unusual vote for a bill of this size and scope. However, Republicans are likely rounding up the votes on their end for this must-pass legislation to support the nation’s military.
POLITICO
Will Congress steal Christmas?
With help from Nicholas Wu, Sarah Ferris and Christopher Cadelago. IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE — The rest of Washington might be snugly ensconced in let’s-circle-back-next-year territory. But with the midterms now formally behind it after Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) won Georgia’s Senate seat, Congress is about to go from a procrastinating to cramming student.
POLITICO
An end to the Manchin show?
Tuesday night was a one-two punch to Joe Manchin, all but spelling out the end to the West Virginia senator's permitting proposal and outsized influence in the Senate. The final House draft of the National Defense Authorization Act came out Tuesday night — without the conservative Democrat’s permitting overhaul. That omission in the must-pass defense bill was followed by the news that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock had won Georgia’s runoff, which is certainly good news for his party but heralds a diminished position for Manchin come 2023.
Woman who says New York AG's top aide forcibly kissed her blasts Tish James' response
The growing questions over James' handling of the case come after she was reelected to a second term Nov. 8.
POLITICO
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
Comments / 0