ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJOmu_0jXk9Wsz00
Photo byNationwide Report

The California Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 880., just north of Broadway at about 1:05 a.m.

According to the officials, a white Ford and a black sedan were racing on the interstate when the Ford lost control and crashed into the left side of a big rig. The force of the impact caused the big rig to lose control and crash into the concrete barrier wall.

The big rig was completely turned on its left side when it burst into flames. The Ford was nearby and also caught on fire.

The driver of the big rig was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was reported to have been picked up by another vehicle and escaped the fire.

The cause of the fatal accident is still being investigated.

December 5, 2022

Source: Kron 4

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4

Car fire burns on I-80 west in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video posted on the Citizen app showed a car on fire on westbound Interstate 80 Friday afternoon. Traffic was backed up behind the burning car. The Citizen app lists the address for the fire as I-80 and 6th Street. Video shows emergency crews arriving to treat the fire, and traffic continues around it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

BMW driver dies in speed-related crash on Dublin freeway connector

DUBLIN – A speeding BMW driver died following a crash early Thursday morning on a freeway connector ramp  in Dublin, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.  The driver was in a silver 2001 BMW 540i traveling on the ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580 to northbound Interstate Highway 680 at about 3:10 a.m. when the driver lost control of the car. The BMW hit the concrete divider wall and overturned with the 31-year-old man inside in a seatbelt, CHP spokesperson Officer Tyler Hahn said. The man died at the scene.    The connector was closed for a little more than an hour to allow CHP officers to investigate the crash, Hahn said.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

On-ramp closed after fatal collision in East Bay: CHP

DUBLIN (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Dublin early Thursday on northbound Interstate Highway 680 has closed the connecting on-ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580. Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail. A SigAlert was issued at 3:48 a.m. closing the connection […]
DUBLIN, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police investigate Thursday morning homicide

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide, according to a press release. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street around 5:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead […]
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Pablo to Crack Down on Front Yard Parking

The San Pablo community is preparing to deal with a long running issue, which is cars parked on front yards. It’s a familiar problem in San Pablo and for residents like Jose. “It’s difficult because people have to go around the sidewalk and that shouldn’t be happening,” he said....
SAN PABLO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Motorcyclist Dies in San Francisco Mission District Crash

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a vehicle in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said. The collision was reported at 9:24 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the collision between two men, one driving a motorcycle and the other driving the vehicle, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect sought in fatal shooting of man Thursday morning in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - A man was fatally shot in Vallejo early Thursday morning, and police investigators are searching for a suspect. A Vallejo police spokesperson said Thursday evening that the incident, in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street, occurred at approximately 5:34 a.m. That is when officers responded to the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves steal toys, games from Oakland nonprofit ahead of holiday giveaway

OAKLAND, Calif. - A minivan full of toys and gifts, meant for a holiday giveaway, was broken into leaving a non-profit group in Oakland devastated. "Now to see it's all gone," Oak Center Cultural Center Executive Director Deltrina Johnson said on Thursday. "I thought they would consider that. But obviously, that wasn't the case."
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman, 82, killed in Hayward crash

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Hayward, the Hayward Police Department said. Police responded to the intersection of Harris Road and Manon Avenue at about 7:50 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The 82-year-old victim was found […]
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death

VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Medical Examiner identifies man fatally struck in Crocker-amazon hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSA SF/BCN) – A man fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 55-year-old Jose Flores Espinoza.Officers had responded at 7:33 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Geneva Avenue and Prague Street and found Flores Espinoza, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.The driver and vehicle involved in the collision remain at large as of Thursday, Pacchetti said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy