1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The California Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 880., just north of Broadway at about 1:05 a.m.

According to the officials, a white Ford and a black sedan were racing on the interstate when the Ford lost control and crashed into the left side of a big rig. The force of the impact caused the big rig to lose control and crash into the concrete barrier wall.

The big rig was completely turned on its left side when it burst into flames. The Ford was nearby and also caught on fire.

The driver of the big rig was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was reported to have been picked up by another vehicle and escaped the fire.

The cause of the fatal accident is still being investigated.

December 5, 2022

Source: Kron 4

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™