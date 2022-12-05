Read full article on original website
UO & OSU bxb, Dec. 9
Oregon’s men are scheduled to host Nevada, Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m., Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, in a non-conference collegiate basketball game on the Pac-12 Networks. Oregon State heads to College Station, TX to play Texas A&M, Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m., ESPN. Pac-12 wbxb. It’s the in-state rivalry...
SWOCC Sports, Dec. 9
Southwestern Oregon’s men’s basketball team is in action at home this weekend. The Lakers are scheduled to host College of the Redwoods (Eureka, CA) Friday, 7 p.m., Prosper Hall on Campus. The women’s team is off until Dec. 16th.
Winter Festival at Silver Falls State Park, Dec. 9
OPRD release – Silverton, Oregon— Enjoy seasonal crafts, guided hikes and nature education at the Silver Falls State Park Winter Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11. Discover the changes that winter brings to the park through educational activities and seasonal crafts. Visitors can take guided walks, learn about waterfalls in winter and animal tracks, build bird nesting boxes and bird feeders, create wreaths and decorate gingerbread cookies. Those who take part in four or more activities, earn a commemorative Silver Falls ornament. Most of the activities will be hosted at the South Falls day-use area except for the gingerbread cookie decorating, which will be at Smith Creek Village (same exit as the campground). All activities are free, but a $5 day-use parking permit is required. Annual state park parking permits, normally $30, are on sale for $25 in the month of December and are available at the park. In addition to the free daytime activities, Smith Creek Village will host a holiday-themed dinner each evening. Reservations are required and more information can be found at [smithcreekvillage.com/guest-experiences]smithcreekvillage.com/guest-experiences. For more information about the winter festival, visit the events calendar at stateparks.oregon.gov or call 503-874-0201.
Human Remains Found Near I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 9
Update: There is an active forensic investigation underway and efforts are being made to identify this person. Ancestry has not been determined, nor has the length of time that elapsed prior to the discovery. Analysis and examination is ongoing, including possible genetic testing. Human remains will never be released to a museum or historical society. Once the investigation is concluded, and based on those conclusions, this individual’s remains will be respectfully returned to the appropriate party (ies). On Monday, November 21, 2022 at approximately 9:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a suspicious object found by Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260. OSP Troopers with the Salem Area Command took possession of a small backpack that contained a human skull. The skull was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office who will continue to investigate the identity of the skull. The skull had no identifiable features, but was most likely that of a female in her late 30’s to 40’s. No further information is available at this time.
Lane Co. Homicide, Wacker Rd., Dec. 9
Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the deceased male found in the woods near Wacker Point Rd. on 11/20/22 died as the result of homicide. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome. Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Rd. off of Hwy. 126 (Also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd.) on or between Friday 11/18/22 and Sunday 11/20/22 contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives can be reached at 541-682-4150 opt. 1 or by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Dec. 9
Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at approximately 5:43am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 33000blk of E. Saginaw Rd. Responders arrived to find that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle was deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals that a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving westbound on E. Saginaw Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and rolled onto its top. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
