The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are both set to play in bowl games this month. But if you want to go, it will cost you. The post The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you? appeared first on KTVZ.
fishduck.com
Will the Transfer Portal Save Oregon Ducks Football?
The transfer portal could entirely reshape the Oregon Ducks football program through 2023. The real question is: does it need saving? I posed this to Mr. FishDuck, who was intrigued enough to first ponder his selection of live dealer games at Bollywood, and then write his own thoughts in a Saturday article about the portal to accompany mine today.
oregontoday.net
UO & OSU bxb, Dec. 9
Oregon’s men are scheduled to host Nevada, Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m., Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, in a non-conference collegiate basketball game on the Pac-12 Networks. Oregon State heads to College Station, TX to play Texas A&M, Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m., ESPN. Pac-12 wbxb. It’s the in-state rivalry...
fishduck.com
What is Oregon Football’s Standard?
Oregon finished the regular season with a record of 9-3 with losses to Georgia, Washington and Oregon State. Most programs would kill for a 9-3 record, but to Oregon fans, this feels like a lost season in which the Ducks failed to meet their own standard. Oregon is not a blue blood; we have never won a National Championship, but a nine-win season feels like a disappointment.
GoDucks.com
Fighting Ducks Reach Elite Eight
LOUISVILLE — Four years after winning a marathon Sweet Sixteen match and four weeks after a season-defining reverse sweep at Colorado, Oregon volleyball proved itself to be a team of Fighting Ducks once again Thursday. Summoning the same grit they showed in upsetting Minnesota to reach the Elite Eight...
oregontoday.net
SWOCC Sports, Dec. 9
Southwestern Oregon’s men’s basketball team is in action at home this weekend. The Lakers are scheduled to host College of the Redwoods (Eureka, CA) Friday, 7 p.m., Prosper Hall on Campus. The women’s team is off until Dec. 16th.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
Watch: Blind horse breaks three Guinness World Records in Oregon
A 22-year-old Oregon horse with no eyes broke three Guinness World Records: highest free jump by a blind horse, most flying changes by a horse in one minute and fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles.
yachatsnews.com
No crab for Christmas as latest tests delays Dungeness season until at least Dec. 31 for Oregon’s 300 boats
NEWPORT — Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season will not open until at least Dec. 31 after a new round of testing showed lingering levels of domoic acid and low levels of meat yield in some areas. A decision will be made on or around Dec. 18 whether...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Here’s the story behind Oregon’s year-round Christmas store
It’s Christmas 364 days a year in Lincoln City, where Barbe Jenkins-Gibson has owned and operated the “Christmas Cottage,” a year-round Christmas store, for the last 48-and-a-half years.
kezi.com
UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
Emerald Media
Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD
---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
hh-today.com
Another sign signals a big tree’s demise
For the second time since just before Thankgiving I came across a yellow sign on an Albany tree. Signs like this give the neighbors notice that the tree will be felled. This sign, which I saw on Dec. 7, is tied to a big pine on Harrison Street near the corner of Front Avenue. It happens to be on my favorite bike route, which takes me along the Willamette riverfront to the east end of old Albany.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
yachatsnews.com
Three retired Marines walking across U.S. are nearing the end of their 3,365 mile journey, reaching Newport next week
Three retired U.S. Marines walking across the country are making their way across the last two mountain ranges and nearing the end of their 3,365-mile journey next week in Newport. The trio — Justin LeHew, Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer and Ray Shinohara — is called the “Long Road Team.”...
nbc16.com
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
