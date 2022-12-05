ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fishduck.com

Will the Transfer Portal Save Oregon Ducks Football?

The transfer portal could entirely reshape the Oregon Ducks football program through 2023. The real question is: does it need saving? I posed this to Mr. FishDuck, who was intrigued enough to first ponder his selection of live dealer games at Bollywood, and then write his own thoughts in a Saturday article about the portal to accompany mine today.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

UO & OSU bxb, Dec. 9

Oregon’s men are scheduled to host Nevada, Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m., Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, in a non-conference collegiate basketball game on the Pac-12 Networks. Oregon State heads to College Station, TX to play Texas A&M, Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m., ESPN. Pac-12 wbxb. It’s the in-state rivalry...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

What is Oregon Football’s Standard?

Oregon finished the regular season with a record of 9-3 with losses to Georgia, Washington and Oregon State. Most programs would kill for a 9-3 record, but to Oregon fans, this feels like a lost season in which the Ducks failed to meet their own standard. Oregon is not a blue blood; we have never won a National Championship, but a nine-win season feels like a disappointment.
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Fighting Ducks Reach Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE — Four years after winning a marathon Sweet Sixteen match and four weeks after a season-defining reverse sweep at Colorado, Oregon volleyball proved itself to be a team of Fighting Ducks once again Thursday. Summoning the same grit they showed in upsetting Minnesota to reach the Elite Eight...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

SWOCC Sports, Dec. 9

Southwestern Oregon’s men’s basketball team is in action at home this weekend. The Lakers are scheduled to host College of the Redwoods (Eureka, CA) Friday, 7 p.m., Prosper Hall on Campus. The women’s team is off until Dec. 16th.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD

---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Another sign signals a big tree’s demise

For the second time since just before Thankgiving I came across a yellow sign on an Albany tree. Signs like this give the neighbors notice that the tree will be felled. This sign, which I saw on Dec. 7, is tied to a big pine on Harrison Street near the corner of Front Avenue. It happens to be on my favorite bike route, which takes me along the Willamette riverfront to the east end of old Albany.
ALBANY, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

McKenzie River Crossings

Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
WALTERVILLE, OR
nbc16.com

Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy