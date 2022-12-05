Groundbreaking will take place in Ypsilanti for a housing development on Friday. It’s being constructed by Renovare Development, a primarily woman-owned business. After more than two years of planning, the housing development on North Park Street in the Depot Town area is ready to put shovels in the ground. 23 of the 46 units will be set aside for people making between 40 and 80 percent of the average median income. The other 23 units will be sold for $210,000, which Renovare says is a significantly reduced rate from the cost of construction.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO