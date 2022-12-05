Read full article on original website
Ypsilanti housing development to create more homeownership opportunities
The city of Ypsilanti broke ground on a 46-unit housing development on North Park Street in Depot Town today. The goal of the project is to bring more affordable homeownership opportunities to the city. Ypsilanti Mayor-Elect Nicole Brown says this project can be a model for other communities. “Having affordable...
Michigan Medicine buys Sparrow Hospital and expands Ypsilanti Health Care
In addition to the purchase of Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital, U-M Board of Regents yesterday also approved some $35 million to relocate and expand services at U-M’s Ypsilanti Health Care facility. The plan is to move from the current Ypsilanti Health Care facility on Arnet Street to a much...
Governor Whitmer will soon fill two vacancies on the EMU Board of Regents
(From L to R) EMU President James Smith, EMU Regent Michelle Crumm, EMU Regent Alexander Simpson, and EMU Board of Regents chair Eunice Jeffries. Crumm is being recognized for her service at her final board meeting. Two members of the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents took part in their...
Michigan Medicine works to fill critical staffing shortages
Michigan Medicine is continuing its efforts to address critical staffing issues across the organization. The University of Michigan health system is hosting a series of monthly hiring events to try to fill numerous positions across a variety of fields and categories, including one taking place this week. Rian Brooks is...
Woman-owned company ready to build Ypsilanti housing development
Groundbreaking will take place in Ypsilanti for a housing development on Friday. It’s being constructed by Renovare Development, a primarily woman-owned business. After more than two years of planning, the housing development on North Park Street in the Depot Town area is ready to put shovels in the ground. 23 of the 46 units will be set aside for people making between 40 and 80 percent of the average median income. The other 23 units will be sold for $210,000, which Renovare says is a significantly reduced rate from the cost of construction.
EMU's refugee scholarship seeks more money to help students escaping war
Students escaping from war-torn countries can find a home and an education at Eastern Michigan University. But the New Future Fund scholarship needs more funding. EMU has partnered with Jewish Family Services which specializes in resettling refugees. The relationship began earlier this year when JFS coordinated with Eastern to offer temporary housing on campus for refugees from Afghanistan.
State Senator from Ann Arbor warns a recycling bill may not be what it seems
An Ann Arbor state Senator is raising concerns about an environmental bill heading to the governor’s desk that, he says, may actually be anti-environment. Ann Arbor state Senator Jeff Irwin says he had been all for a measure aimed at improvements to recycling and composting and offering funding to encourage more curbside recycling across counties.
Ann Arbor planning to create public bathrooms downtown with federal funds
Ann Arbor City Council voted to approve a $200,000 reallocation of federal funds. The American Rescue Plan dollars will begin the process of creating public restrooms downtown. Last summer, the City of Ann Arbor held listening sessions and conducted surveys with downtown stakeholders. They wanted to know what the biggest...
Gelman dioxane plume contaminates well in Ann Arbor Township
New concerns are being raised about the spread of contamination from the Gelman 1,4 dioxane plume into Ann Arbor Township. During a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday, test results were released showing an Ann Arbor Township well had water with 9.1 parts per billion of the toxin in October and 1.9 parts per billion in a follow-up test last month.
Climate action plan to get vote in Sue Shink's final Board of Commissioners meeting
Sue Shink will chair her final Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting tonight. But before she joins the state senate next month, the board has a full agenda. Tonight’s meeting will feature a public hearing for Resilient Washtenaw, the board’s climate action plan. It’s been in the works for more than a year with the goal of making the county carbon neutral by 2035.
