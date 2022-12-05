18-year-old is 2nd suspect jailed in North Carolina murder; 3rd person still at large

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second murder suspect is in custody after a shooting last month in Hickory left a son dead and a father injured, Hickory Police said on Saturday.

Jakeis Harris, 18, was arrested by Hickory police and faces multiple charges including murder. Detectives are also searching for Jalen Tremaine Crowell, 30, in connection with the killing.

Trevin Ali Brown, 24, was arrested on Nov. 17 with the help of the Granite Falls Police Department and charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Officers responded at about 3 a.m. Nov. 5 to an area near 900 Highland Ave where Khalil Rhynhart, 20, was pronounced dead as a result of gunshot wounds. Khalil’s father, Eric Rhynhart, 42, also had been shot. He was taken to an area medical center in stable condition, officers said.

The initial investigation determined that both men were in the same vehicle and had been driving on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard when someone shot into their vehicle. When officers arrived, they found both men in a car that had veered off the road.

