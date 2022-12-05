ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

18-year-old is 2nd suspect jailed in North Carolina murder; 3rd person still at large

By Jesse Ullmann
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFvwM_0jXk8fqR00

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second murder suspect is in custody after a shooting last month in Hickory left a son dead and a father injured, Hickory Police said on Saturday.

1 arrested, 2 wanted after son killed, father injured when car shot into in Hickory, police say

Jakeis Harris, 18, was arrested by Hickory police and faces multiple charges including murder. Detectives are also searching for Jalen Tremaine Crowell, 30, in connection with the killing.

Trevin Ali Brown, 24, was arrested on Nov. 17 with the help of the Granite Falls Police Department and charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Officers responded at about 3 a.m. Nov. 5 to an area near 900 Highland Ave where Khalil Rhynhart, 20, was pronounced dead as a result of gunshot wounds. Khalil’s father, Eric Rhynhart, 42, also had been shot. He was taken to an area medical center in stable condition, officers said.

The initial investigation determined that both men were in the same vehicle and had been driving on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard when someone shot into their vehicle. When officers arrived, they found both men in a car that had veered off the road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
860wacb.com

Body Found Near Conover Identified

Finger print analysis has identified the body found on. Saturday, December 4th as 51-year old Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. He was a Gaston County resident. Rodriguez’s next of kin has been notified. He was also known as Gose Gutierres. Deputies found the deceased in a wooded area along Lee Cline...
CONOVER, NC
860wacb.com

Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

29-year-old found dead at Kannapolis home, homicide investigation underway

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday evening. According to local officials, officers responded to South Little Texas Road, which is near Living Water Church of God, around 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers said 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WFAE

Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death

A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said Nahzir Taylor, 17, was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after that a juvenile was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Man Held Without Bond In Alexander County

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 51-year old Joseph Ross Gibson of Taylorsville on Sunday, December 4th. He was charged with domestic criminal trespass. Gibson was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child

19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy