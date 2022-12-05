Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk is bringing in new faces for Twitter 2.0 — including his cousins and Bari Weiss
Elon Musk has brought in two of his cousins, enthusiastic new "interns," and a conservative commentator to staff his new, "hardcore" Twitter 2.0.
"Metaverse" loses out to "goblin mode" in Word of the Year contest
The Oxford Dictionary says there is one clear winner.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Regular Fox News Guest Caught Trashing The Network On Hot Mic
"They’re just trafficking in hate," Francis Ellis says in unedited audio from a Barstool Sports podcast.
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
Elon Musk tells Twitter staff about his ‘recession PTSD’ from keeping PayPal and Tesla alive, demands ‘maniacal sense of urgency’
Elon Musk at a Tesla event in 2009, when the carmaker's future looked far less certain. Elon Musk has been making major changes at Twitter in the past few weeks following his $44 billion takeover of the company. But he hasn’t done much in the way of addressing employees directly. That changed Thursday when he gathered employees for a Q&A session.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Be Listed by Major Japanese Exchange
OkCoinJapan, the Japanese subsidiary of OK Group, has announced its decision to add the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced. As reported by U.Today, Japanese fans of the SHIB token have been clamoring for...
Coinbase CEO slams media for treating Sam Bankman-Fried with ‘kid gloves’
The boss of the giant crypto exchange Coinbase has accused mainstream media outlets of being too soft in their coverage of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, even as billions in customer funds remain missing. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasted the treatment Bankman-Fried has received during an ongoing media apology tour that has included widely scrutinized interviews with the New York Times, Bloomberg, ABC’s “Good Morning America” and various other outlets. Armstrong also called out Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) for tweeting that the House Financial Services Committee would “welcome” Bankman-Fried’s “participation” in a hearing on FTX’s downfall next week. “It’s been pretty bizarre to...
POLITICO
A new era for the online culture war
Listen to the second episode of POLITICO Tech's multi-part podcast series on cybercrime below, and find the whole series here. Elon Musk's attempt to stage a blowout media event by releasing internal Twitter correspondence last week hasn't changed many peoples’ opinions about the main topic of his document dump, the 2020 controversy over how Twitter handled the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop.
teslarati.com
GM CEO Mary Barra explains Twitter advertisement pause after Musk takeover
General Motors CEO Mary Barra recently explained the rationale behind the veteran automaker’s decision to pause its advertisements at Twitter, the social media company recently acquired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Barra noted that GM wants to make sure that its advertising strategies are kept confidential. GM made headlines...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
Twitter feud has Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey arguing over platform’s child safety protections
The former and current Twitter CEOs were at odds about whether Twitter had protected children's safety before Musk bought the platform earlier this year.
Crypto: Founder of Bankrupt Celsius Calls on Elon Musk For Help
Celsius Network was among the prominent crypto firms to file for bankruptcy during the liquidity crunch within the fledgling blockchain-powered financial-services industry last summer. The crypto lender was also among the very first firms to suspend customer withdrawals in mid-June, before finally filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a bit more...
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO on Solana, Investment in Space
Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, who is one of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, weighs in on Solana. "This space is really fragile and really nascent," he says. But, he explains why he is bullish about a multi-chain future.
CoinDesk
Three Arrows' Founders Subpoenaed in US Bankruptcy Case; Guiding Mainstream Brands Into the World of Web3
"The Hash" team discusses the bear market with gaming, NFTs, and an older story of Immutable X. Also, on a bigger note, a New York bankruptcy judge has agreed to issue subpoenas against the founders of Three Arrows Capital as liquidators seek to wind down the collapsed crypto fund. Plus, a “Hash” interview with Vayner3 President Avery Akkineni as she joins to discuss how she is onboarding mainstream companies into Web3 and why much of corporate America still has a crypto appetite.
decrypt.co
Binance CEO CZ Takes On Renown Skeptic Paul Krugman In Cryptocurrency MasterClass
In a wide-ranging conversation, the pair debate the value and potential of crypto. "I'm part of the crypto skeptic community, I guess you'd say," said economist Paul Krugman, opening a 30 minute-long conversation with Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao produced for a new MasterClass course. Krugman perhaps understates...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Crypto Moments of 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 2022 was a strenuous year for crypto investors and platforms alike. But amid market crashes, scandals, and bankruptcies, several good things did happen. So, let's get into the best things that happened in the crypto industry in 2022.
thedefiant.io
Forget the Snickering… Here’s Why the Metaverse Will Prevail
“Most things that succeed don’t require retraining 250 million people.”. Wired magazine published this line in 1995, in reference to the Internet. You could apply the same thought to the metaverse. There is a lot of skepticism about this digital ecosystem in the market, and many critics have dismissed the innovation as little more than hype or retrofitted virtual reality, which never took off. Yet the skeptics are wrong. They often start with a flawed premise — that the metaverse is being built from the ground up.
CoinDesk
Crypto.com's Preliminary Glimpse of Token Reserves Reveals 20% in Shiba Inu Coin
The swift collapse of the FTX crypto exchange has sparked an industry push among big rivals to publish proof of their reserves as a means to provide transparency into the assets on their platforms. With those efforts just getting underway, one firm, Crypto.com, has taken the proactive step of providing...
Comments / 0