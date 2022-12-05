The boss of the giant crypto exchange Coinbase has accused mainstream media outlets of being too soft in their coverage of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, even as billions in customer funds remain missing. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasted the treatment Bankman-Fried has received during an ongoing media apology tour that has included widely scrutinized interviews with the New York Times, Bloomberg, ABC’s “Good Morning America” and various other outlets. Armstrong also called out Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) for tweeting that the House Financial Services Committee would “welcome” Bankman-Fried’s “participation” in a hearing on FTX’s downfall next week. “It’s been pretty bizarre to...

