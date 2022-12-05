ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

fishduck.com

Will the Transfer Portal Save Oregon Ducks Football?

The transfer portal could entirely reshape the Oregon Ducks football program through 2023. The real question is: does it need saving? I posed this to Mr. FishDuck, who was intrigued enough to first ponder his selection of live dealer games at Bollywood, and then write his own thoughts in a Saturday article about the portal to accompany mine today.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

UO & OSU bxb, Dec. 9

Oregon’s men are scheduled to host Nevada, Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m., Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, in a non-conference collegiate basketball game on the Pac-12 Networks. Oregon State heads to College Station, TX to play Texas A&M, Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m., ESPN. Pac-12 wbxb. It’s the in-state rivalry...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment

One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
CORVALLIS, OR
fishduck.com

What is Oregon Football’s Standard?

Oregon finished the regular season with a record of 9-3 with losses to Georgia, Washington and Oregon State. Most programs would kill for a 9-3 record, but to Oregon fans, this feels like a lost season in which the Ducks failed to meet their own standard. Oregon is not a blue blood; we have never won a National Championship, but a nine-win season feels like a disappointment.
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Fighting Ducks Reach Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE — Four years after winning a marathon Sweet Sixteen match and four weeks after a season-defining reverse sweep at Colorado, Oregon volleyball proved itself to be a team of Fighting Ducks once again Thursday. Summoning the same grit they showed in upsetting Minnesota to reach the Elite Eight...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

SWOCC Sports, Dec. 9

Southwestern Oregon’s men’s basketball team is in action at home this weekend. The Lakers are scheduled to host College of the Redwoods (Eureka, CA) Friday, 7 p.m., Prosper Hall on Campus. The women’s team is off until Dec. 16th.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Another sign signals a big tree’s demise

For the second time since just before Thankgiving I came across a yellow sign on an Albany tree. Signs like this give the neighbors notice that the tree will be felled. This sign, which I saw on Dec. 7, is tied to a big pine on Harrison Street near the corner of Front Avenue. It happens to be on my favorite bike route, which takes me along the Willamette riverfront to the east end of old Albany.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Willamalane opens brand-new Arrow Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A new park for play and community gatherings is open – Arrow Park in Springfield is Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s 47th park. The park offers a brand-new playground, a bicycle playground, a bike skills course, a picnic shelter, walking paths, benches, bike racks, natural landscaping and more. The park is located at 2500 Otto St. near Briggs Middle School and Yolanda Elementary School along the EWEB path. In the morning of December 9, Willamalane hosted an opening ceremony where students from Yolanda Elementary got the chance to learn about, explore and play in the park.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

McKenzie River Crossings

Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
WALTERVILLE, OR
nbc16.com

Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WARMING CENTER NOT EXPECTED TO OPEN THIS WEEK

The Roseburg Warming Center is not expected to open this week. Operator Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg, said the National Weather Service forecast is being watched closely. Stallings said she anticipates possibly opening the center for Sunday through Tuesday, but will know more as the dates get closer. For...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

An early Christmas gift for Eugene Springfield Fire: two new fire trucks!

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire recently received a pair of brand-new fire trucks with a bunch of modern features that officials say will make them excellent firefighting vehicles. Combined, the cost of the new trucks was more than $2 million. The fire department says the benefits of the trucks...
EUGENE, OR

