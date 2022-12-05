Read full article on original website
fishduck.com
Will the Transfer Portal Save Oregon Ducks Football?
The transfer portal could entirely reshape the Oregon Ducks football program through 2023. The real question is: does it need saving? I posed this to Mr. FishDuck, who was intrigued enough to first ponder his selection of live dealer games at Bollywood, and then write his own thoughts in a Saturday article about the portal to accompany mine today.
The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you?
The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are both set to play in bowl games this month. But if you want to go, it will cost you. The post The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you? appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
UO & OSU bxb, Dec. 9
Oregon’s men are scheduled to host Nevada, Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m., Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, in a non-conference collegiate basketball game on the Pac-12 Networks. Oregon State heads to College Station, TX to play Texas A&M, Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m., ESPN. Pac-12 wbxb. It’s the in-state rivalry...
Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment
One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
fishduck.com
What is Oregon Football’s Standard?
Oregon finished the regular season with a record of 9-3 with losses to Georgia, Washington and Oregon State. Most programs would kill for a 9-3 record, but to Oregon fans, this feels like a lost season in which the Ducks failed to meet their own standard. Oregon is not a blue blood; we have never won a National Championship, but a nine-win season feels like a disappointment.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
GoDucks.com
Fighting Ducks Reach Elite Eight
LOUISVILLE — Four years after winning a marathon Sweet Sixteen match and four weeks after a season-defining reverse sweep at Colorado, Oregon volleyball proved itself to be a team of Fighting Ducks once again Thursday. Summoning the same grit they showed in upsetting Minnesota to reach the Elite Eight...
oregontoday.net
SWOCC Sports, Dec. 9
Southwestern Oregon’s men’s basketball team is in action at home this weekend. The Lakers are scheduled to host College of the Redwoods (Eureka, CA) Friday, 7 p.m., Prosper Hall on Campus. The women’s team is off until Dec. 16th.
Former USTA assistant Will Stein announced as Oregon’s new offensive coordinator
Less than two weeks after former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham departed from Eugene to become the head man at Arizona State, the Ducks have a new man at the helm of the offense.
Visitors heading to Eugene plus other recruiting notes
The Oregon Ducks are working on the finishing touches of their recruiting class for the early National Signing Day Period for high school and junior college prospects.
kptv.com
‘Success turned out the way I always hoped’: Beavers’ Jack Colletto reflects on career after most versatile player award
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) – The 14th-ranked Oregon State football team is ten days away from the opportunity to win ten games for just the third time in program history as the beavers look to chomp the Florida Gators in Las Vegas. The Beavers’ best season in a decade has...
hh-today.com
Another sign signals a big tree’s demise
For the second time since just before Thankgiving I came across a yellow sign on an Albany tree. Signs like this give the neighbors notice that the tree will be felled. This sign, which I saw on Dec. 7, is tied to a big pine on Harrison Street near the corner of Front Avenue. It happens to be on my favorite bike route, which takes me along the Willamette riverfront to the east end of old Albany.
kezi.com
Willamalane opens brand-new Arrow Park in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A new park for play and community gatherings is open – Arrow Park in Springfield is Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s 47th park. The park offers a brand-new playground, a bicycle playground, a bike skills course, a picnic shelter, walking paths, benches, bike racks, natural landscaping and more. The park is located at 2500 Otto St. near Briggs Middle School and Yolanda Elementary School along the EWEB path. In the morning of December 9, Willamalane hosted an opening ceremony where students from Yolanda Elementary got the chance to learn about, explore and play in the park.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
Man accused of kidnapping mother, 2 kids in Washington before fleeing to Oregon
A man accused of kidnapping a mother and two young children was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday after fleeing authorities in Vancouver, Wash.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
nbc16.com
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
kqennewsradio.com
WARMING CENTER NOT EXPECTED TO OPEN THIS WEEK
The Roseburg Warming Center is not expected to open this week. Operator Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg, said the National Weather Service forecast is being watched closely. Stallings said she anticipates possibly opening the center for Sunday through Tuesday, but will know more as the dates get closer. For...
kezi.com
An early Christmas gift for Eugene Springfield Fire: two new fire trucks!
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire recently received a pair of brand-new fire trucks with a bunch of modern features that officials say will make them excellent firefighting vehicles. Combined, the cost of the new trucks was more than $2 million. The fire department says the benefits of the trucks...
