Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Crypto Crash: Can Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2023?
2022 has been very different from 2021 for the cryptocurrency industry.
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, 4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex in 1 Hour, 760 Billion SHIB on Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four stories over the past day. Ripple will lose against SEC, crypto executive claims. According to a recent tweet by Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, the SEC will defeat Ripple fintech giant in the long-running lawsuit. Hoffman believes that the only outcome all XRP supporters can expect is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of XRP made XRP a security. Federal judges, says Hoffman, realize that most people purchased XRP in the hope that "the number would go up." Therefore, it is unlikely that Ripple and its supporters' arguments about the alleged utility of the cryptocurrency would succeed.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Executive: Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Will Go Down in History as a Fraud Larger than Bernie Madoff
The failure of FTX and the allegations of fraud pointed at founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continue to garner much coverage in both traditional media as well as more modern digital news providers. The speed of the collapse, and the amount of funds involved in the company, should drive interest for many months. Part of the story is whether or not Bankman-Fried was pursuing a fraudulent scam for many months or was the debacle simply due to profound incompetence – a theory Bankman-Fried has been supporting. Sometimes the line between the two can be very gray.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
dailyhodl.com
Nearly All Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated As Securities, Says CEO of NYSE’s Parent Company
The head of NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) reportedly says that the collapse of the FTX exchange will likely have an enduring effect on how the crypto market will be regulated. According to a new report from Reuters, ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher says that nearly all crypto assets...
msn.com
'Crypto bros are hurting': Bruised young investors are now dumping their Mercedes G-Wagons, other luxury cars amid the FTX collapse — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted
The downturn in the cryptocurrency world has sent ripples across the economy, including the market for high-end automobiles. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “Exotic car market is...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site The Block and Its CEO
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. The Block’s CEO, Michael McCaffrey, immediately resigned after the loans came to light, and will also step down from The Block's board. The company said no one at the company had any knowledge of the loans except for McCaffrey.
CoinDesk
Canada’s Largest Pension Fund No Longer Mulling Crypto Investment: Reuters
Having managed to sidestep the crypto investments that burned two other major Canadian pension funds, CPP Investment (CPPI) said it is no longer pursuing opportunities in that sector, reports Reuters. Though declining to comment on the specific reasons, Reuters said CPPI pointed to comments made earlier this year by CEO...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Here’s What Might Happen to Sino Global’s Liquid Value Fund During FTX’s Bankruptcy Protection Proceedings
Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptos sink some, but not enough to disturb the calm of the past 10 days. Insights: How will the fallout from FTX affect Sino Global's Liquid Value Fund?. Bitcoin Dips, Albeit Not by Much. By James Rubin. In soccer World Cup terms, bitcoin's performance the past...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Be Listed by Major Japanese Exchange
OkCoinJapan, the Japanese subsidiary of OK Group, has announced its decision to add the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced. As reported by U.Today, Japanese fans of the SHIB token have been clamoring for...
CoinDesk
Why Investors' Expectations for Bitcoin Price Turbulence Drifted Lower This Year
"All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day, comparing bitcoin's implied volatility with the dollar index, WTI crude, swaps and the S&P 500 going back to September 2021. Bitcoin's implied volatility has drifted lower this year despite the collapse of several crypto industry leaders, including Terra, FTX and BlockFi.
