CoinDesk
The Brains Behind Starbucks Rewards Help Push Coffee Chain Giant Into Web3
Starbucks Rewards is one of the most successful loyalty programs in retail, with about 60 million memberships worldwide. Adam Brotman, the brains behind Starbucks Rewards, is now the co-CEO of Forum3 and helping the coffee giant with Starbucks Odyssey, its Web3-powered loyalty program. As one of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, Brotman joins "The Hash" to discuss the significance of expanding the rewards system to blockchain and incorporating digital collectibles.
CoinDesk
DeFi Project Mercurial Plots Revamp and New Tokens Following 'Toxic' Association With FTX
Mercurial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that allows users to lend and borrow stablecoins on the Solana blockchain, is revamping its brand, community and token distribution, as per a Wednesday post. The revamp plan, which being called the Meteora plan, was formulated in response to recent events, including a collaboration...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO: Our Company Is a ‘Funnel’ for Big Brand Partnerships
Polygon Studios, a subsidiary of the India-based blockchain creator, is a “funnel” for consumer-facing brands that want to jump into Web3, according to the media production company’s CEO, Ryan Wyatt. Wyatt, previously head of gaming at YouTube, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Friday the West Hollywood,...
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO on Solana, Investment in Space
Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, who is one of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, weighs in on Solana. "This space is really fragile and really nascent," he says. But, he explains why he is bullish about a multi-chain future.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site The Block and Its CEO
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. The Block’s CEO, Michael McCaffrey, immediately resigned after the loans came to light, and will also step down from The Block's board. The company said no one at the company had any knowledge of the loans except for McCaffrey.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Trading Flat Below $17K; Ether Breaks Trendline From Previous Bear Cycle Lows
Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) continue to struggle as investors recover from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. IG North America CEO JJ Kinahan discusses recent price actions and announces the company's release of a self-custody blockchain wallet.
CoinDesk
Why Investors' Expectations for Bitcoin Price Turbulence Drifted Lower This Year
"All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day, comparing bitcoin's implied volatility with the dollar index, WTI crude, swaps and the S&P 500 going back to September 2021. Bitcoin's implied volatility has drifted lower this year despite the collapse of several crypto industry leaders, including Terra, FTX and BlockFi.
CoinDesk
Samson Mow on El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment
El Salvador's national assembly is considering a draft bill to regulate digital securities, indicating the country is going ahead with plans to issue bitcoin-backed bonds. JAN3 founder and CEO Samson Mow discusses the current state of President Bukele's bitcoin experiment. Plus, his outlook on bitcoin as the FTX saga continues to unfold.
CoinDesk
The 4 Most Influential Moments in Consensus History
Since 2015, Consensus has brought together the crypto community to reflect on the state of the industry and align on the year ahead. In an industry that is largely carried out online, the annual Consensus gathering has come to serve as a barometer for the industry year after year. From...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance.US Eliminates Trading Fees for Ether
Binance.US is getting rid of trading fees for ether (ETH), the company said Tuesday, expanding its zero-free program beyond just bitcoin (BTC). Free trading will apply to the following spot market pairs: ETH/USD, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC and ETH/BUSD. The exchange said it will also offer additional trading fee discounts to customers who pay their trading fees with BNB tokens.
CoinDesk
Three Arrows' Founders Subpoenaed in US Bankruptcy Case; Guiding Mainstream Brands Into the World of Web3
"The Hash" team discusses the bear market with gaming, NFTs, and an older story of Immutable X. Also, on a bigger note, a New York bankruptcy judge has agreed to issue subpoenas against the founders of Three Arrows Capital as liquidators seek to wind down the collapsed crypto fund. Plus, a “Hash” interview with Vayner3 President Avery Akkineni as she joins to discuss how she is onboarding mainstream companies into Web3 and why much of corporate America still has a crypto appetite.
CoinDesk
Coinbase CEO Armstrong Confirms Street Expectations for a 50%-Plus Decline in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) CEO Brian Armstong said the company’s revenue will be half or less what it was last year as the crypto exchange struggles amid stark price drops in cryptocurrency prices and continuing ripple effects from multiple bankruptcies this year, including the recent collapse of rival exchange FTX.
CoinDesk
Attacker Targets Wealthy Crypto Funds Using Telegram Chats
In the latest type of crypto-focused attacks, an attacker known as DEV-0139 has targeted wealthy cryptocurrency funds through the use of Telegram group chats, Microsoft's (MSFT) Security Intelligence team said in a report on Wednesday. Fees levied by crypto exchanges on transactions are a big challenge for investment funds and...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC
Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users who wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD coin (USDC). "The events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and we’ve seen a...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Steady at $17K Ahead of Fed Decision; The Lightning Network's Potential Privacy Upgrade
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun weighs in on bitcoin's stagnant price action in December, along with news of Sen. Cynthia Lummis calling ether a security. Plus, CoinDesk Tech Managing Editor Christie Harkin discusses how protocol-based solutions like BOLT-12 could improve privacy for Bitcoin's Lightning Network.
CoinDesk
FalconX Discloses Assets Locked on FTX
Crypto trading firm FalconX said Thursday it has a portion of its assets locked on failed crypto exchange FTX. "FalconX balances locked on FTX represented 18% of our unencumbered cash equivalents. This ratio was within our counterparty exposure limits," FalconX said in a blog post. It said it will remain...
CoinDesk
[SPONSORED] Empowering the Next Generation of Blockchain Leaders
What does the future of blockchain development look like for investors, developers, and the next generation? H.E. Justin Sun shares important lessons drawn from his personal experience investing in blockchain and crypto projects globally. In this webinar, he offers an inside look at:. -His vision to empower the next generation...
CoinDesk
Symbiont.io, Which Tried to Bring Blockchain to Traditional Finance, Files for Chapter 11
Symbiont.io, which almost a decade ago joined the rush of startups trying to bring crypto's underlying blockchain technology into conventional finance, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 1. The New York-based company said its assets and liabilities both ranged between $1 million and $10 million, according to a...
CoinDesk
How Confident Are Institutional Investors About Bitcoin? COT Report May Offer Clues
Friday’s Commitment of Traders report will show whether recent increased longs are an aberration or sign of increasing confidence. The most recent COT, which measures weekly trading trends among institutional investors, showed such organizations increasing their exposure to bitcoin last week, even as overall markets remained quiet. The current...
