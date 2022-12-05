ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic temporarily on Friday. View your parking options here. · Jefferson Street (from Walnut to Elm Ave) will be closed at 5:00 p.m. for the parade lineup. Jefferson Street will be closed to thru traffic from Williamson Road intersection to Walnut (No right turn from Williamson onto Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m. Once the Parade has concluded, Jefferson Street will open.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO