Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Dickens of a Christmas helps boost traffic for downtown businesses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is a time of giving and receiving. And as people continue holiday shopping, downtown businesses are extending their hours for Dickens of a Christmas. For Dickens of a Christmas, some businesses like Serenity Treasures are staying open longer. The owner Dav Oli travels around the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Emergency roadwork along I-81S through the early evening

(WDBJ) - Drivers should expect significant delays along I-81S due to emergency roadwork in the area of mile marker 137, according to VDOT. The time has been extended through 5:30 p.m. due to an equipment failure. “Drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg are encouraged to seek alternate routes such as Route...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Affordable Care Act open enrollment deadline is December 15

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The deadline for open enrollment health coverage through the Affordable Care Act starting on January 1 is coming up on December 15. This year, Roanoke Valley residents can choose from more coverage plans and insurance carriers. A certified insurance navigator explained applicants can choose from Piedmont, Optima, Anthem and Aetna insurance plans.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Holiday Lights Tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RIDE Solutions is proud to present the sixth annual Holiday Lights Tour, a bike ride to view some of the best holiday lights Roanoke has to offer. 7@four’s Melissa Gaona interviewed Elizabeth Elmore, Public Engagement Manager with Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and RIDE Solutions about the event.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man sentenced for illegally moving weapons to other states

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Criminal cases in Maryland, New York and Washington D.C. have been linked back to at least nine guns moved out of state by a man from Roanoke who “was sentenced yesterday to seven years in federal prison.”. According to the United States Department of Justice, Jermaine...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech Helmet Lab rates equestrian helmets

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech helmet lab tested 40 different equestrian helmets for safety. Out of the 40 tested helmets, only 2 received five stars. “We try to look at the sports that have the higher injury rates, equestrian has a really high head injury rate,” Virginia Tech Professor of Engineering Stefan Duma said.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dickens of a Christmas parade downtown road closures, parking information

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic temporarily on Friday. View your parking options here. · Jefferson Street (from Walnut to Elm Ave) will be closed at 5:00 p.m. for the parade lineup. Jefferson Street will be closed to thru traffic from Williamson Road intersection to Walnut (No right turn from Williamson onto Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m. Once the Parade has concluded, Jefferson Street will open.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Re-framing Responsibilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In our daily lives, we have so many things that we have to do. But according to lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs, we can put a positive spin on them. She says it’s all about re-framing our responsibilities and changing our mindset from “have to” to “get to.”
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Public hearing set for Monday on Brandon Ave. rezoning proposal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, R.P. Fralin Inc has been working to develop the 1002 Brandon Ave. property. The company submitted its third rezoning proposal just six weeks ago and after a November community meeting amended it even further. Tuesday night, R.P. Fralin Inc’s operations manager Wynne Phillips met...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Unique Train Exhibit at Salem Museum

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty. Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Roanoke teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
ROANOKE, VA

