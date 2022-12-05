Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas helps boost traffic for downtown businesses
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is a time of giving and receiving. And as people continue holiday shopping, downtown businesses are extending their hours for Dickens of a Christmas. For Dickens of a Christmas, some businesses like Serenity Treasures are staying open longer. The owner Dav Oli travels around the...
WDBJ7.com
Emergency roadwork along I-81S through the early evening
(WDBJ) - Drivers should expect significant delays along I-81S due to emergency roadwork in the area of mile marker 137, according to VDOT. The time has been extended through 5:30 p.m. due to an equipment failure. “Drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg are encouraged to seek alternate routes such as Route...
WDBJ7.com
SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
WDBJ7.com
Increased broadband access coming to Montgomery and Bland Counties
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Broadband for more than 12,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery and Bland Counties is in the works. Gigabeam’s Fiber optic cables will be attached to Appalachian Power’s existing poles. Construction on this project will begin soon with internet expected in 2023 or 2024.
WDBJ7.com
The Affordable Care Act open enrollment deadline is December 15
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The deadline for open enrollment health coverage through the Affordable Care Act starting on January 1 is coming up on December 15. This year, Roanoke Valley residents can choose from more coverage plans and insurance carriers. A certified insurance navigator explained applicants can choose from Piedmont, Optima, Anthem and Aetna insurance plans.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Holiday Lights Tour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RIDE Solutions is proud to present the sixth annual Holiday Lights Tour, a bike ride to view some of the best holiday lights Roanoke has to offer. 7@four’s Melissa Gaona interviewed Elizabeth Elmore, Public Engagement Manager with Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and RIDE Solutions about the event.
WDBJ7.com
I-81 Roanoke County lane closure removed, closure in Botetourt County scheduled
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of Wednesday morning, the right lane closure on southbound I-81 in Roanoke County had been removed. The closure was near Salem at mile marker 138.4, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The lane had been closed since 7 p.m. on Monday, December 5 for...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man sentenced for illegally moving weapons to other states
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Criminal cases in Maryland, New York and Washington D.C. have been linked back to at least nine guns moved out of state by a man from Roanoke who “was sentenced yesterday to seven years in federal prison.”. According to the United States Department of Justice, Jermaine...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech Helmet Lab rates equestrian helmets
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech helmet lab tested 40 different equestrian helmets for safety. Out of the 40 tested helmets, only 2 received five stars. “We try to look at the sports that have the higher injury rates, equestrian has a really high head injury rate,” Virginia Tech Professor of Engineering Stefan Duma said.
WDBJ7.com
Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas parade downtown road closures, parking information
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic temporarily on Friday. View your parking options here. · Jefferson Street (from Walnut to Elm Ave) will be closed at 5:00 p.m. for the parade lineup. Jefferson Street will be closed to thru traffic from Williamson Road intersection to Walnut (No right turn from Williamson onto Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m. Once the Parade has concluded, Jefferson Street will open.
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Re-framing Responsibilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In our daily lives, we have so many things that we have to do. But according to lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs, we can put a positive spin on them. She says it’s all about re-framing our responsibilities and changing our mindset from “have to” to “get to.”
WDBJ7.com
Public hearing set for Monday on Brandon Ave. rezoning proposal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, R.P. Fralin Inc has been working to develop the 1002 Brandon Ave. property. The company submitted its third rezoning proposal just six weeks ago and after a November community meeting amended it even further. Tuesday night, R.P. Fralin Inc’s operations manager Wynne Phillips met...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City School Board hears recommendations on how to combat transportation issues
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools has been battling bus challenges with delays and issues since classes started in August. A transportation work group was formed to tackle those problems in September. The group presented its 18 recommendations for how to improve operations to the Roanoke City School...
WDBJ7.com
Unique Train Exhibit at Salem Museum
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty. Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary...
WDBJ7.com
Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
WDBJ7.com
Police Chief Howard Hall reflects on decade of leadership in Roanoke County
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As a police recruit in Maryland, Howard Hall says he couldn’t imagine he might still be in uniform 36 years later, much less serving as Roanoke County’s Chief of Police. But after leading the department for over 10 years, Hall says the agency’s...
WDBJ7.com
The Community Christmas Store helps dozens of families in need shop for the holiday season
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store was in full swing on Friday. Families in need are able to shop for the holiday season without paying anything. Toys, clothes and food items are funded by donations through the community. This year, more than 400 children across the...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
Comments / 1