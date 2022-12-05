ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Police Log: December 9, 2022

6:52 p.m. Jeffrey Novak, 35, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, habitual traffic offender, resisting arrest. 10:27 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Solsberry, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. Incidents – December 9. 12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and Able Avenue. 3:07 a.m. Repossession in the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Planning Department issues permits for November

BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department released its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of November, for a total of $2,817,150. A total of 13 permits were issued during the month of November including the $2,000,000 for the renovations for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street.
wbiw.com

Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements

STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

First live nativity scene for Paoli community

PAOLI — Paoli Health & Living, CarDon & Associates’ senior living location in Paoli, will be ringing in the holiday season with a first for the community — a live nativity scene. The event will be at Paoli Health & Living at 559 Longest Street in Paoli....
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine

INDIANA — Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares winter safety tips

JACKSON CO. – The temperatures are dropping and fall weather may soon give way to harsher – and potentially more dangerous – conditions. When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. “I want everyone to stay safe while traveling...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

New Public Wi-Fi Access in Peoples Park and Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park

BLOOMINGTON – As part of continuing efforts to improve digital equity in our community, the City of Bloomington Information & Technology Services Department (ITS) is pleased to announce public Wi-Fi in two City parks with work currently underway in three more. Funded through the City’s Recover Forward initiative using...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Join Santa during Christmas on the Square Saturday in Orleans

ORLEANS – It’s official, the North Pole has confirmed that Santa Claus will be arriving in Orleans on Saturday, December 10 to visit with children during the Annual Christmas on the Square event. This family fun holiday event is sponsored by the Orleans Chamber of Commerce, the Town...
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

Forest Service to begin a project focused on forest health

BEDFORD – Forest Service has completed the legal process required to allow the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration Project to move forward with implementation. A draft supplemental information report was released on October 6 and was open for public review for 30 days. The concerns brought forth by...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Applications available for law school assistance program

INDIANA – The Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity offers programming designed to assist individuals from traditionally underrepresented groups in pursuing legal careers. Applications for the ICLEO program that begins in the summer of 2023 are now available and due by March 10, 2023. ICLEO offers students a preparatory...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech offering an introductory welding course in Martinsville

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a Welding 100 course in Martinsville, Ind. The course starts Jan. 17, 2023, and will be held Tuesdays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Martinsville High School. Grant funding with the state’s Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready grant covers...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Brown County State Park ranks sixth among the most beautiful state parks in the country

NASHVILLE, IN – Brown County State Park ranks sixth on a list of most beautiful state parks in the country according to a study done by Travel Lens. Nicknamed the “Little Smokies” because of the area’s resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains, Brown County encompasses nearly 16,000 acres of rugged hills, ridges, and fog-shrouded ravines. Glaciers from the most recent ice ages stopped short of the “hills o’ Brown,” but their meltwaters helped create the narrow ridges, steep slopes, and deep gullies of Brown County State Park. Indiana’s largest park is a traditional fall color hot spot, with nearly 20 miles of tree-lined roads and many scenic vistas overlooking miles of uninterrupted forestland.
BROWN COUNTY, IN

