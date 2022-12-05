Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Bedford Chamber of Commerce hosting a member appreciation party for members on Dec. 15
BEDFORD – The Bedford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a member appreciation party on Thursday, December 15th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Historic Limestone Building at 405 I Street. The event is to show the Chamber of Commerce’s applications for its members. There...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 9, 2022
6:52 p.m. Jeffrey Novak, 35, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, habitual traffic offender, resisting arrest. 10:27 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Solsberry, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. Incidents – December 9. 12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and Able Avenue. 3:07 a.m. Repossession in the...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
wbiw.com
Bedford Planning Department issues permits for November
BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department released its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of November, for a total of $2,817,150. A total of 13 permits were issued during the month of November including the $2,000,000 for the renovations for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street.
wbiw.com
The Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session on Monday, December 12
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session on Monday, December 12 at noon. The meeting will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room (Suite #135, of City Hall, 401 North Morton Street and may also be accessed electronically via Zoom at this link.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington seeks input on proposed designs for the city’s gateways
BLOOMINGTON – The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a public open house on December 15 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 401 N. Morton Street, to unveil the proposed concepts for two signature gateways at principal entry points to the city.
wbiw.com
Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements
STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Deputy Mayor Donald Griffin, Jr. announces intent to run for mayor
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Deputy Mayor and long-time realtor Donald Griffin, Jr. formally announced his intent to run for Mayor on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Griffin filed to create his campaign committee at the Monroe County Election Board office on Friday, December 2, 2022. Deputy Mayor Griffin cited his vision...
wbiw.com
First live nativity scene for Paoli community
PAOLI — Paoli Health & Living, CarDon & Associates’ senior living location in Paoli, will be ringing in the holiday season with a first for the community — a live nativity scene. The event will be at Paoli Health & Living at 559 Longest Street in Paoli....
wbiw.com
Bedford Fire Department Local 728 members gathered together to provide toys for children in need for Christmas
BEDFORD – Tuesday evening, members from the Bedford Fire Department Local 728 gathered together at the Bedford Walmart to purchase Toys for their 2022 Kids Christmas project. The group was able to purchase for 30 plus kids within the Lawrence County area, providing these children with a Christmas. Local...
wbiw.com
Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine
INDIANA — Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
wbiw.com
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares winter safety tips
JACKSON CO. – The temperatures are dropping and fall weather may soon give way to harsher – and potentially more dangerous – conditions. When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. “I want everyone to stay safe while traveling...
wbiw.com
New Public Wi-Fi Access in Peoples Park and Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park
BLOOMINGTON – As part of continuing efforts to improve digital equity in our community, the City of Bloomington Information & Technology Services Department (ITS) is pleased to announce public Wi-Fi in two City parks with work currently underway in three more. Funded through the City’s Recover Forward initiative using...
wbiw.com
Join Santa during Christmas on the Square Saturday in Orleans
ORLEANS – It’s official, the North Pole has confirmed that Santa Claus will be arriving in Orleans on Saturday, December 10 to visit with children during the Annual Christmas on the Square event. This family fun holiday event is sponsored by the Orleans Chamber of Commerce, the Town...
wbiw.com
Daviess County Courthouse Singers will perform yuletide favorites on Sunday
WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Courthouse Singers will perform on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the courthouse lobby. The courthouse is located at 200 East Walnut Street in Washington, IN. Director Vicki Bubalo says the 20-plus acapella performers will be dressed in their Dickens attire and perform several yuletide...
wbiw.com
Forest Service to begin a project focused on forest health
BEDFORD – Forest Service has completed the legal process required to allow the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration Project to move forward with implementation. A draft supplemental information report was released on October 6 and was open for public review for 30 days. The concerns brought forth by...
wbiw.com
Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
wbiw.com
Applications available for law school assistance program
INDIANA – The Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity offers programming designed to assist individuals from traditionally underrepresented groups in pursuing legal careers. Applications for the ICLEO program that begins in the summer of 2023 are now available and due by March 10, 2023. ICLEO offers students a preparatory...
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech offering an introductory welding course in Martinsville
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a Welding 100 course in Martinsville, Ind. The course starts Jan. 17, 2023, and will be held Tuesdays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Martinsville High School. Grant funding with the state’s Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready grant covers...
wbiw.com
Brown County State Park ranks sixth among the most beautiful state parks in the country
NASHVILLE, IN – Brown County State Park ranks sixth on a list of most beautiful state parks in the country according to a study done by Travel Lens. Nicknamed the “Little Smokies” because of the area’s resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains, Brown County encompasses nearly 16,000 acres of rugged hills, ridges, and fog-shrouded ravines. Glaciers from the most recent ice ages stopped short of the “hills o’ Brown,” but their meltwaters helped create the narrow ridges, steep slopes, and deep gullies of Brown County State Park. Indiana’s largest park is a traditional fall color hot spot, with nearly 20 miles of tree-lined roads and many scenic vistas overlooking miles of uninterrupted forestland.
