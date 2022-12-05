ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

mynews13.com

St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Old Florida Christmas celebrates a simple joys of life

TAMPA, Fla. — In the 1800's, Christmas for Florida’s new settlers looked a lot different than today’s yuletide celebrations. The Manatee County Historical Park hosts its annual Old Florida Christmas this weekend, and you can step into the past. “Just bringing back the simplicity of Christmas celebrations...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session

TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Bay Pines VA host PACT Act sessions to educate new benefits

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Even after the completion of military service, thousands of veterans in the Tampa Bay area have had to continue to fight for their lives. The newly-expanded PACT Act passed a few months ago and now increases access to VA healthcare and benefits for those veterans who suffered illnesses and injuries that were not previously covered.
BAY PINES, FL

