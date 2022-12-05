ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2025 Corvette ZUV: What Could a Corvette SUV Look Like—According to AI?

Here we go again. The same debate that raged when Porsche decided to save itself by sacrificing everything it stood for—or so the purists screamed—by building an SUV seems likely to erupt, as the evidence that Chevrolet will expand Corvette into a proper brand piles up. The Corvette is already semi-formally its own brand—Corvettes wear the crossed-flag emblem, not the Chevy bowtie, although there's a bowtie incorporated in the red flag—so the real controversy centers around expanding the Corvette name to vehicles that aren't two-door sports cars. And if we're talking about a new bodystyle, there's only one thing that makes sense: a crossover.
This classic Porsche 911 has been covered in coral for art

Polish artists Ada Zielinska and Rafal Dominik create a coral reef on a 911T. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. You’ve heard of the barn find, but now it’s time for the ‘bottom of the deep blue sea find’. Well, not exactly. Apparently lots of confused onlookers at the Gdynia Design Days annual art festival earlier this year thought that this particular 1973 Porsche 911T had been plucked straight from the bottom of the ocean as it was suspended overhead at the dockside and covered in coral.
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026

Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Scientists Gain Unprecedented Look at Infernal ‘Hell World’ In Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Let’s face it: Most planets are death traps. Of the thousands of worlds known to science, only a handful are considered potentially habitable to life. The remainder would kill any visitors in a variety of nightmarish ways. And yet even with this tough competition, the planet 55 Cancri e, also known as Janssen, has distinguished itself as one of the galaxy’s ultimate “hell planets.”
What's the Best Eight-Cylinder Engine?

As red-blooded, cow-eating Americans, we on the Jalopnik staff are legally obligated to enjoy eight-cylinder engines. It’s part of your United States citizenship, and any indication that you don’t love God’s Perfect Number Of Cylinders can be cited as grounds for extradition to one of those godless commie four-cylinder countries in Europe. We’ve asked Owen, a refugee from the lands of small displacement, and he’s confirmed it’s not a place for Americans.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets

Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Listen now: TG's special Awards 2022 podcast

It’s that time of year again when we name the finest automobiles on planet earth and adorn them with a TG rosette. Yep, the votes have been counted, the arguments have simmered down and the results are in. Unsurprisingly, the class of ’22 is an absolute belter, with everything...
Woman Shocked Electronic Rust Control Didn’t Work

Wait until she finds out about the blinker fluid leak…. If you live in an area where the roads are salted in the winter, you know how difficult it can be to keep your car rust-free. Thankfully, the wonders of modern technologies have provided us with better tools to fight corrosion. One of the tools you may or may not be familiar with is electronic rust control, something a woman in Ontario, Canada recently found to be insufficient at preserving the body panels on her 2017 Ford Escape.
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250

The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
5 essential pieces of equipment for people who drive a lot

These days there’s no excuse for carrying sub-par gear in your trunk, luckily Fanttik is here to supply all your daily driving and road trip essentials. Fanttik’s smart, rugged accessories are quickly gathering large numbers of fans among automobile enthusiasts, offering vital kit to ensure every driver or rider can stay safe on the road. As stylish as it is functional, the Fanttik range is hugely popular on Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, and has recently partnered with the NASCAR Racing Tea (opens in new tab)m.

