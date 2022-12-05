ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Did Sam Bankman-Fried Finally Admit the Obvious?

Despite the focus on FTX following its catastrophic collapse, it’s remarkable how little we know about how the crypto exchange and its in-house trading firm Alameda Research actually operated. New CEO John Jay Ray III has called Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading empire the “greatest failure of corporate controls” he’s seen.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC

Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users who wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD coin (USDC). "The events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and we’ve seen a...
What Is dYdX? Understanding the Decentralized Crypto Exchange

The continued maturity of the crypto market has led to a positive feedback loop between the market and its participants. As new participants enter the market, the market has matured, leading to new crypto platforms and products to invest with. No other sector in crypto has experienced this positive feedback...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site The Block and Its CEO

Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. The Block’s CEO, Michael McCaffrey, immediately resigned after the loans came to light, and will also step down from The Block's board. The company said no one at the company had any knowledge of the loans except for McCaffrey.
Crypto Exchange Binance.US Eliminates Trading Fees for Ether

Binance.US is getting rid of trading fees for ether (ETH), the company said Tuesday, expanding its zero-free program beyond just bitcoin (BTC). Free trading will apply to the following spot market pairs: ETH/USD, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC and ETH/BUSD. The exchange said it will also offer additional trading fee discounts to customers who pay their trading fees with BNB tokens.
Crypto Markets Today: Gensler Restates SEC’s Crypto Authority

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler isn’t waiting for new powers from Congress to enforce securities laws against crypto companies, though he said Wednesday that it would be good to have more money and additional reach beyond U.S. borders. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today,...
SEC Urges US-listed Companies to Disclose Crypto Damage

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued letters to companies flagging the need to disclose any potential impacts from mayhem in the crypto markets. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De weighs in.
Creating More CEOs For the Future of Crypto and DeFi, With Sheila Warren

Sheila Warren is the inaugural CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, the premier global alliance advancing crypto innovation worldwide. She co-hosts “Money Reimagined,” a popular CoinDesk podcast, is an adviser to the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web and the Near Foundation, serves on the Steering Committee of the DeFi Education Fund, and is an early-stage investor across the Web3 ecosystem.
UK Regulator Is Firming Up Its Approach to Crypto Oversight

The U.K.’s Payments Systems Regulator is exploring how it can regulate the crypto sector, starting by looking at distributed ledger technology, said Nick Davey, a payment specialist at the agency. The PSR, a fairly new regulator that became fully operational in 2015, would be authorized to regulate cryptocurrencies that...
Crypto Markets Today: Record Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Widens Industry Woes

Shares of the world’s largest bitcoin fund, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), hit a record-high discount rate of nearly 50% relative to the price of bitcoin (BTC) on Thursday. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Whales Bail on Bitcoin

Large investors have reduced their holdings of bitcoin (BTC) since June, which is one reason the price has sagged and a reversal of that trend might need to happen before a big price rally can begin. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
Attacker Targets Wealthy Crypto Funds Using Telegram Chats

In the latest type of crypto-focused attacks, an attacker known as DEV-0139 has targeted wealthy cryptocurrency funds through the use of Telegram group chats, Microsoft's (MSFT) Security Intelligence team said in a report on Wednesday. Fees levied by crypto exchanges on transactions are a big challenge for investment funds and...
Why Investors' Expectations for Bitcoin Price Turbulence Drifted Lower This Year

"All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day, comparing bitcoin's implied volatility with the dollar index, WTI crude, swaps and the S&P 500 going back to September 2021. Bitcoin's implied volatility has drifted lower this year despite the collapse of several crypto industry leaders, including Terra, FTX and BlockFi.
Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Seeks to Raise Funds at 70% Lower Valuation: Bloomberg

Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream is looking to raise funds at a valuation that may be under $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report, citing sources. This would be a significant cut in valuation for the firm, which raised a $210 million Series B at $3.2 billion in 2021. The firm had acquired Israeli bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer Spondoolies in 2021.
AI-Related Tokens Surge as Maple, Ren Fall: CoinDesk Market Index Week in Review

Fetch.ai (FET), a blockchain-based project focused on artificial intelligence (AI), was the top performer this week among the 167 digital assets in the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI). The FET token’s price has jumped from 6 cents at the start of the week to now 11 cents, surging 80% in the...

