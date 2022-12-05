ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site The Block and Its CEO

Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. The Block’s CEO, Michael McCaffrey, immediately resigned after the loans came to light, and will also step down from The Block's board. The company said no one at the company had any knowledge of the loans except for McCaffrey.
CoinDesk

ChatGPT Will Kill Search and Open a Path to Web3

It has been a long time since a software release has consumed the tech community as much as ChatGPT, the latest offering from OpenAI, the AI startup founded by Elon Musk. This chatbot, trained on massive pools of data and now able to answer any query you might have, gained more than a million users in less than a week. Post after post on Twitter revealed the inanimate interface crafting eloquent, believable prose on whatever topic was asked of it. Economist Tyler Cowen even got it to write a passable poem in iambic pentameter about economist Thomas Schelling’s theory of deterrence for foreign policy.
CoinDesk

Three Arrows' Founders Subpoenaed in US Bankruptcy Case; Guiding Mainstream Brands Into the World of Web3

"The Hash" team discusses the bear market with gaming, NFTs, and an older story of Immutable X. Also, on a bigger note, a New York bankruptcy judge has agreed to issue subpoenas against the founders of Three Arrows Capital as liquidators seek to wind down the collapsed crypto fund. Plus, a “Hash” interview with Vayner3 President Avery Akkineni as she joins to discuss how she is onboarding mainstream companies into Web3 and why much of corporate America still has a crypto appetite.
NEW YORK STATE
CoinDesk

Polygon Studios CEO on Solana, Investment in Space

Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, who is one of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, weighs in on Solana. "This space is really fragile and really nascent," he says. But, he explains why he is bullish about a multi-chain future.
CoinDesk

The 4 Most Influential Moments in Consensus History

Since 2015, Consensus has brought together the crypto community to reflect on the state of the industry and align on the year ahead. In an industry that is largely carried out online, the annual Consensus gathering has come to serve as a barometer for the industry year after year. From...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Whales Bail on Bitcoin

Large investors have reduced their holdings of bitcoin (BTC) since June, which is one reason the price has sagged and a reversal of that trend might need to happen before a big price rally can begin. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk

Attacker Targets Wealthy Crypto Funds Using Telegram Chats

In the latest type of crypto-focused attacks, an attacker known as DEV-0139 has targeted wealthy cryptocurrency funds through the use of Telegram group chats, Microsoft's (MSFT) Security Intelligence team said in a report on Wednesday. Fees levied by crypto exchanges on transactions are a big challenge for investment funds and...
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Mr. Bankman-Fried Must Go to Washington

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Following up on the unfolding of crypto exchange FTX, the Senate Banking Committee said it wants Sam Bankman-Fried, the...
WASHINGTON STATE
CoinDesk

Binance Suspends Account of Customer for Being ‘Unreasonable’

Binance closed the account of a user who took to Twitter to complain the crypto exchange and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao had done little to help them get back funds they say were stolen from their account. The customer now has three days to withdraw their funds. The user, who...

