Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’
A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?
It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Winner of $1.5 million lottery ticket sold in Maine remains unknown
A winning lottery ticket worth $1.5 million that was sold in Maine has yet to be claimed. Read on to learn more. One lucky lottery player is about to become a millionaire this holiday season.
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store
The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) has been busy over the last two weeks with four drug busts. Two were in Hancock County in the towns of Sullivan and Deer Isle, another was in the town of Corinna in Penobscot County, and one was in the town of Wade in Aroostook County.
Maine State Prison Inmate passes away
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at the Maine State Prison has passed away. The Maine Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Robert Carney, who was from Presque Isle, died Wednesday night. As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified. In August 2021, Carney was...
School Delays in Aroostook County – Thursday, December 1
MSAD #45 (Washburn area schools) has a 2-hour delay with no Pre-K today. Woodland Consolidated School will have a 2-hour delay this morning. Limestone Community School Opening 2 hours later this morning. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield) will delay 2 hours - No Morning Pre-K RSU 39 (Caribou area) - Opening...
Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine
A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl in Penobscot County, Maine
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two men in Corrina on Tuesday and charged them with drug trafficking fentanyl. Large Quantity of Fentanyl Seized with Search Warrant. As part of an ongoing investigation, the MDEA’s North Central Task Force along with the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant around 8:00 pm on November 29, 2022 at a residence at Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park.
Two People Die Following Head-on Collision on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine
Two people died following a two-vehicle collision late Monday afternoon on U.S. Route 1 in Westfield. Maine State Police say 41-year-old April Kellerhals of Littleton was driving north in a 2015 Honda Pilot shortly before 4:00 p.m. when she came around a corner and collided head-on with a 2017 Ford C-Max that was travelling in her lane. The car was being driven by 81-year-old Dale Drake of Presque Isle.
Wade Man Charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl and Meth
A 56-year-old Wade man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking crimes following a lengthy investigation into the importation and sale of “significant amounts” of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County. On Wednesday, investigators assigned to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Aroostook County Task Force executed a State...
