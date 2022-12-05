ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benedicta, ME

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’

A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WPFO

Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
LIMESTONE, ME
WMTW

Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store

The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island

(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine State Prison Inmate passes away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at the Maine State Prison has passed away. The Maine Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Robert Carney, who was from Presque Isle, died Wednesday night. As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified. In August 2021, Carney was...
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine

A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl in Penobscot County, Maine

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two men in Corrina on Tuesday and charged them with drug trafficking fentanyl. Large Quantity of Fentanyl Seized with Search Warrant. As part of an ongoing investigation, the MDEA’s North Central Task Force along with the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant around 8:00 pm on November 29, 2022 at a residence at Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Two People Die Following Head-on Collision on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine

Two people died following a two-vehicle collision late Monday afternoon on U.S. Route 1 in Westfield. Maine State Police say 41-year-old April Kellerhals of Littleton was driving north in a 2015 Honda Pilot shortly before 4:00 p.m. when she came around a corner and collided head-on with a 2017 Ford C-Max that was travelling in her lane. The car was being driven by 81-year-old Dale Drake of Presque Isle.
WESTFIELD, ME
Big Country 96.9

Wade Man Charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl and Meth

A 56-year-old Wade man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking crimes following a lengthy investigation into the importation and sale of “significant amounts” of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County. On Wednesday, investigators assigned to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Aroostook County Task Force executed a State...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy