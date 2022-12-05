Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
A "50/50" Weekend Ahead
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The stubborn overcast will gradually thin tonight allowing temperatures to take a tumble. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 40. Rain and snow return on Sunday with an inch or so of accumulation expected mainly south of Buffalo. FRIDAY. EVENING:...
WKBW-TV
Overcast skies through early this afternoon. Sunny breaks later today.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Weak high pressure builds in later this afternoon and the clouds will decrease leading to some sunshine. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 40. Rain and snow return on Sunday with an inch or so of accumulation expected mainly south of Buffalo.
WKBW-TV
Chillier temperatures arrive for the weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect clouds to start Friday and more sunshine to finish the day with seasonable temperatures in the upper 30s. More sunshine and average temperatures on Saturday. A rain/snow mix arrives late Saturday and continues on Sunday with a slushy inch or two on the hills by Sunday evening. If it turns a bit colder all of WNY will end up with an inch or two by Monday morning.
WKBW-TV
Overcast skies with light rain, drizzle and fog for your Wednesday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies with light rain, drizzle, and fog today. A brief rain or snow shower is possible overnight. Skies will slowly clear on Thursday and we may see a little sunshine late in the day. WEDNESDAY. MORNING: Fog and drizzle, mid 40s. AFTERNOON: Overcast with...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 9 - December 11
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend there are several family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. Christmas Tree Lighting at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo. After it was postponed due to weather last week, Buffalo Place and Bank on...
WKBW-TV
Super 7: Iroquois' Trevor Barry
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Junior running back Trevor Barry carried Iroquois through a sectional championship. "I knew we were going to run the ball a lot, but 49 carries I wasn't expecting," said Barry. Claiming a sectional championship was the first for the program since 2004. "Two years ago...
WKBW-TV
Winter energy fairs to provide information and assistance to be held in Buffalo and Niagara Falls
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Office for the Aging announced a series of Winter Energy Fairs will be held across the state, with two right here in Western New York. The fairs are free and open to the public and provide an opportunity for individuals to...
WKBW-TV
Have you heard of Pilk? Emily & Mercedes give it a try!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Have you heard of "Pilk"? Pepsi is hoping you'll try Pilk and Cookies, which they're calling a "A New 'Dirty Soda' Tradition." Lifestyle Contributor, Limor Suss was on AM Buffalo to show Emily Lampa how "Pilk" is made and she shared the following recipe:. How...
WKBW-TV
AM Buffalo gets a tour of WNY Heroes' new facility
AM Buffalo was live today at WNY Heroes Inc.'s new facility. Tonight is the grand opening of this wonderful new hub for veterans but this morning we are giving you a first look inside. The new facility is not just a place to get all the formal services veterans need. It is a place to come together to just be together. To talk. To support each other.
WKBW-TV
Turn your old wreath into something new for the holidays
Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa went to Tattered Tulip to learn how to spruce up your wreath. Lisa Miles, owner shows us how you can take a few items and add them to your own wreath to make it look fresh and beautiful. Check out how Emily and Mercedes did with their wreaths.
WKBW-TV
Wayland Brewing Company set to open incredible "community hub" in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — There is a new beer lovers destination on the horizon in Orchard Park that is set to be a game changer. Construction on the incredible new Wayland Brewing Company is in the final stages and the hope is that the 18,000 square foot venue is ready to open in February of 2023.
WKBW-TV
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
WKBW-TV
Go Car Wash opens 7th location and offers a free car wash
There’s nothing like the gift of a clean car. Go Car Wash is opening its 7th Western New York location at 2706 Military Road in Niagara Falls and you can get a free car wash today through Monday. Still looking for holiday gifts for family and friends? Right now,...
WKBW-TV
Man who killed 10 people at Tops in Buffalo willing to plead guilty to federal charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The defense attorneys representing the man who killed 10 people at the Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo were back in federal court Friday for a status conference. The shooter, 19-year-old Payton Gendron, waived his right to appear in court Friday in connection to the federal...
