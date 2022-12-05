ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

A "50/50" Weekend Ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The stubborn overcast will gradually thin tonight allowing temperatures to take a tumble. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 40. Rain and snow return on Sunday with an inch or so of accumulation expected mainly south of Buffalo. FRIDAY. EVENING:...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Overcast skies through early this afternoon. Sunny breaks later today.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Weak high pressure builds in later this afternoon and the clouds will decrease leading to some sunshine. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 40. Rain and snow return on Sunday with an inch or so of accumulation expected mainly south of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Chillier temperatures arrive for the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect clouds to start Friday and more sunshine to finish the day with seasonable temperatures in the upper 30s. More sunshine and average temperatures on Saturday. A rain/snow mix arrives late Saturday and continues on Sunday with a slushy inch or two on the hills by Sunday evening. If it turns a bit colder all of WNY will end up with an inch or two by Monday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Overcast skies with light rain, drizzle and fog for your Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies with light rain, drizzle, and fog today. A brief rain or snow shower is possible overnight. Skies will slowly clear on Thursday and we may see a little sunshine late in the day. WEDNESDAY. MORNING: Fog and drizzle, mid 40s. AFTERNOON: Overcast with...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Super 7: Iroquois' Trevor Barry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Junior running back Trevor Barry carried Iroquois through a sectional championship. "I knew we were going to run the ball a lot, but 49 carries I wasn't expecting," said Barry. Claiming a sectional championship was the first for the program since 2004. "Two years ago...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Have you heard of Pilk? Emily & Mercedes give it a try!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Have you heard of "Pilk"? Pepsi is hoping you'll try Pilk and Cookies, which they're calling a "A New 'Dirty Soda' Tradition." Lifestyle Contributor, Limor Suss was on AM Buffalo to show Emily Lampa how "Pilk" is made and she shared the following recipe:. How...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

AM Buffalo gets a tour of WNY Heroes' new facility

AM Buffalo was live today at WNY Heroes Inc.'s new facility. Tonight is the grand opening of this wonderful new hub for veterans but this morning we are giving you a first look inside. The new facility is not just a place to get all the formal services veterans need. It is a place to come together to just be together. To talk. To support each other.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Turn your old wreath into something new for the holidays

Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa went to Tattered Tulip to learn how to spruce up your wreath. Lisa Miles, owner shows us how you can take a few items and add them to your own wreath to make it look fresh and beautiful. Check out how Emily and Mercedes did with their wreaths.
LOCKPORT, NY
WKBW-TV

West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
WEST SENECA, NY

