Antioch, CA

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Antioch (Antioch, CA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

The Antioch Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred along James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive.

According to the officials, a pickup truck and a white BMW had collided with each other.

One of the occupants of the pickup truck was thrown from the vehicle due to the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the occupants of the BMW were injured.

The identities of those involved have not been disclosed.

The cause of the fatal accident is being investigated.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The officials reported that they suspect speed to be a factor in the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 5, 2022

Source: KTVU News

