Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Related
Connecticut man who vanished nearly a decade ago found dead in New York home under different name
A Connecticut man missing for nearly a decade was found dead in New York living under a different name, authorities said.
Aspen Jeter found safe after going missing on Thanksgiving; father arrested for murder
Aspen Jeter, a 5-year-old South Carolina girl who went missing in late November, was found safe Friday after authorities discovered her in a Virginia parking lot with her father.
Louisiana Good Samaritans rescue family of 4 trapped in sinking car
Two Good Samaritans rescued a Louisiana family trapped in their vehicle after it began to sink.
Maryland police say man wanted after allegedly throwing urine on bus driver
Washington, DC, metro transit police are looking for a man who allegedly threw urine on a bus driver on Dec. 2 and is wanted for second-degree assault.
Business owners 'shaking their heads' as Boston gives free crack pipes to addicts: 'All of us are suffering'
Gerry DiPierro joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how the decision in Boston to hand out crack pipes has hurt his business, resulting in damage.
Idaho murders: Fox News takes inside look at State Police crime lab as investigation nears one month
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
Police in Florida arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death in Massachusetts
Authorities said a man wanted for bludgeoning an elderly couple to death at their Massachusetts home early last week was arrested over the weekend in Florida.
Fox News crew witnesses dramatic human smuggling busts by Texas authorities
Texas Department of Public Safety stopped a number of illegal immigrants seeking to escape into the U.S. interior this week, amid a historic number of gotaways.
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh case allege motive for killing wife, son
South Carolina prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was motivated by the possible exposure of his decade-long financial crimes in murdering his wife and son to buy himself time and sympathy.
Washington family with 6 sons erupts in excitement during gender reveal of 7th child: 'Pure shock'
Washington mother and father Sarah and Tim Molitor were surprised when they found out they'll be welcoming a baby girl. The pair are currently parents to six boys.
Maui, Hawaii, officials search for woman after husband reports possible shark encounter while snorkeling
Authorities continue searching Friday for a woman in Hawaii who went missing while snorkeling. Her husband said he saw a shark swim by multiple times.
Long-lost letters returned to family of sailor killed in Pearl Harbor
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Red Bull can left in Massachusetts casino leads FBI to man suspected in 14 bank robberies
Taylor Dziczek was arrested after FBI agents following him collected his DNA from a Red Bull drink he had at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Crash in St. Johns leaves one in critical condition
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Sedans were traveling on State Road 2016 at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when they collided in the middle of an intersection. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The collision occurred when one driver,...
Parents of gunman settle suit over PA State Police barracks ambush
(Scranton) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, and...
Florida police announce murder indictment in 43-year-old cold case
Ronald E. Richards, 75, was indicted on sexual battery and murder charges for allegedly killing Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth 43 years ago in Miramar, Florida.
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
Baby formula shortage will continue to wreak havoc on families in new year: ‘I’m beyond struggling’
Louisiana mother-of-four Amber Bergeron joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how the ongoing baby formula shortage is impacting her family — and why she worries as the shortage continues.
Motorcyclist fired on SUV that ran him over
FORT LAUDERDALE - A motorcyclist open fire in the middle of the road after being run over by the driver of an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 7 near NW 26th Street. Surveillance video shows the driver of the SUV cutting off another vehicle and making an illegal U-turn, running over the front part of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then got up and limped toward the SUV as he shot at it. The driver of the SUV then hit another car going northbound causing an accident. The motorcyclist then limped to a nearby parking lot. The Broward Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. They said another person at the scene was detained.
Florida man busted after trying to steal from Walmart filled with cops: 'Bad idea, Brad'
A Florida man referred to as "Brad" was arrested after police say he tried to steal items from a Walmart where 40 deputies were holding an event.
Fox News
893K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0