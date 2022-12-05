FORT LAUDERDALE - A motorcyclist open fire in the middle of the road after being run over by the driver of an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 7 near NW 26th Street. Surveillance video shows the driver of the SUV cutting off another vehicle and making an illegal U-turn, running over the front part of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then got up and limped toward the SUV as he shot at it. The driver of the SUV then hit another car going northbound causing an accident. The motorcyclist then limped to a nearby parking lot. The Broward Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. They said another person at the scene was detained.

