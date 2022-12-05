Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Related
palmspringslife.com
Must-See Art
Phillip K. Smith III is known for his massive artworks made with mirrors and brightly colored LEDs, but early in his 20-year exploration of light and shadow, the Palm Desert–based artist created this series of Cylinders with wooden stakes. See how they all tie together in Phillip K. Smith III: Light + Change, a mid-career survey of the Smith’s work, through May 7, 2023, at Palm Springs Art Museum.
viatravelers.com
15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
Missing woman in Joshua Tree found
Update 3:40 p.m. Dopson has been located and reunited with her family, authorities confirmed. Original Report Authorities are seeking the community's help in finding a woman missing after her car was found crashed in Joshua Tree Tuesday morning. Melissa Dopson, 33, was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities said her vehicle was found at the scene The post Missing woman in Joshua Tree found appeared first on KESQ.
Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio
It's a little pig in a big city! A stray pig was found wandering the streets of Indio Monday afternoon. Police said they got reports of the pig seen in the area of Monroe Street and Miles Avenue. Officer Cardenas and Officer Escalante found the pig, Kiwi, and helped get it to a safe place. The post Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio
Family members of two brothers are in mourning. They are sharing their plea for answers after they say their loved ones were found dead inside a burned vehicle Friday morning. Indio Police are investigating the case as a double homicide. You can read more on that story here Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies The post Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
times-advocate.com
Stater Brothers store to close
Stater Brothers has announced that its store in Escondido will be closing in January. The Times-Advocate reached out to Deputy Director of Economic Development Jennifer Schoeneck to see if she could share any insights on this. “Stater Brothers made the decision to sell the store and the deal closed in...
Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused
Traffic on Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage is moving safely again after a fiery disruption to the Tuesday morning commute. Just after 9:00 a.m., a van became engulfed in flames on Highway 111 eastbound near Mirage Road. Fire crews tell News Channel 3 that no injuries were reported and the fire was contained within minutes The post Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused appeared first on KESQ.
Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license
The bail agent who hired a bounty hunter that shot and killed a Palm Springs man during an attempted arrest will keep his license. According to court records, Jose Ramon Navarro, owner of Jose Navarro Bail Bonds, has taken a deal that will allow him to keep his license in the state. The deal will include The post Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Charred Bodies Found Inside Burned Car North Of Indio
Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Indio Police and the Riverside County Sheriffs Dept continue to investigate a charred vehicle found late Friday morning December 2nd 2022 on Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road.
Riverside County Sheriff’s bus involved in crash on I-10
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 10 Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. near Haugen Lehmann Way. Details on the crash remain limited. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the bus was occupied by 23 inmates and two Sheriff's Dept. employees. All occupants The post Riverside County Sheriff’s bus involved in crash on I-10 appeared first on KESQ.
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico
Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings. The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
11-year-old hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Indio
Police are looking for a driver accused of striking an 11-year-old pedestrian and then fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon in Indio. Police said the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Ave 46 and Clinton Street. The 11-year-old boy was hit while walking in a crosswalk. Police added that the boy was The post 11-year-old hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Calexico PD arrest Indio man wanted for murder
The Calexico Police Department say they arrested a murder suspect from Indio. The post Calexico PD arrest Indio man wanted for murder appeared first on KYMA.
onscene.tv
Multiple Cars Destroyed After Hitting Semi Wheel On 91 Freeway | Riverside
12.06.2022 | 12:33 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside and Riverside Fire Department responded to multiple cars that hit a semi tire and rim on the freeway. At least 5 cars were involved and they all sustained major damage, one car sustained major damage on the passenger side and the doors were almost ripped off. It is unknow where the tire came from at this time. There are two semis parked about half a mile up the road but it isn’t known of they were the source of the tire and rim. Per CHP, the tire and rim weight approx. 300lbs. Traffic was backed up to the 60/91 interchange. One minor injury was reported, no one was transported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
News 8 KFMB
Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild
SAN DIEGO — Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Bodies Found In Car Destroyed By Fire In Indio
(CNS) – Police found two bodies in a car destroyed by a fire on an unpaved service road in the desert in Indio Friday, prompting a homicide investigation. Officers responded around 10:45 a.m. to Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road, to a report of a burned vehicle, according to Officer Ben Guitron, the Indio Police Department’s public information officer.
Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies found in burned vehicle
The Indio Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle Friday morning. The vehicle was found at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road and Fargo Canyon Road. Power Line Road is an unpaved service with power lines in the open desert north The post Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies found in burned vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
(CNS) – The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could...
Comments / 0